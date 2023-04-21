Friday, April 21, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Alberto Fernández resigns from his candidacy for the presidential elections

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 21, 2023
in World
0
Alberto Fernández resigns from his candidacy for the presidential elections


close

Alberto Fernandez
Photo:

Esteban Collazo. AFP

The Argentine president gave the surprise announcement through a message on social networks.

President Alberto Fernández surprisingly announced today that he drops out of the postulation to be re-elected in the October elections.

See also  M5s, Conte: "Di Maio's resignation is due. Don't try to wear me out"

The announcement was made in a message spread on social networks, where he pointed out that in December “I will hand over the presidential sash to another compañero or compañera”

that decision It was demanded for a long time by Kirchnerism, that asked him to run from the electoral dispute so that Cristina Kirchner could define the electoral strategy.

In a video of more than seven minutes broadcast through social networks, Alberto Fernandez announced his resignation with the following message: “Next December 10, 2023 is the exact day we celebrate 40 years of democracy. That day I will hand over the presidential sash whoever has been legitimately elected at the polls by popular vote. I will work earnestly to make it a companion or a companion of our political space that represents those of us who continue and will continue to fight for a just homeland, with equity and happiness for all”.

News in development…

THE NATION (ARGENTINA) / GDA

* Grupo de Diarios América (GDA), to which EL TIEMPO belongs, is a leading media network founded in 1991, which promotes democratic values, the independent press and freedom of expression in Latin America through quality journalism for our hearings.

See also  The electoral conflict in Somalia escalates the tension between the president and the prime minister

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Alberto #Fernández #resigns #candidacy #presidential #elections

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The Premier League without mouse technology .. Liverpool is the biggest beneficiary, and City narrows the difference

The Premier League without mouse technology .. Liverpool is the biggest beneficiary, and City narrows the difference

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result