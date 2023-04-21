Alberto Fernández resigns from his candidacy for the presidential elections

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Esteban Collazo. AFP
The Argentine president gave the surprise announcement through a message on social networks.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
President Alberto Fernández surprisingly announced today that he drops out of the postulation to be re-elected in the October elections.
The announcement was made in a message spread on social networks, where he pointed out that in December “I will hand over the presidential sash to another compañero or compañera”
that decision It was demanded for a long time by Kirchnerism, that asked him to run from the electoral dispute so that Cristina Kirchner could define the electoral strategy.
In a video of more than seven minutes broadcast through social networks, Alberto Fernandez announced his resignation with the following message: “Next December 10, 2023 is the exact day we celebrate 40 years of democracy. That day I will hand over the presidential sash whoever has been legitimately elected at the polls by popular vote. I will work earnestly to make it a companion or a companion of our political space that represents those of us who continue and will continue to fight for a just homeland, with equity and happiness for all”.
News in development…
THE NATION (ARGENTINA) / GDA
* Grupo de Diarios América (GDA), to which EL TIEMPO belongs, is a leading media network founded in 1991, which promotes democratic values, the independent press and freedom of expression in Latin America through quality journalism for our hearings.
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Alberto #Fernández #resigns #candidacy #presidential #elections
Leave a Reply