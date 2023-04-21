Alberto Fernández resigns from his candidacy for the presidential elections

President Alberto Fernández surprisingly announced today that he drops out of the postulation to be re-elected in the October elections.

The announcement was made in a message spread on social networks, where he pointed out that in December “I will hand over the presidential sash to another compañero or compañera”

that decision It was demanded for a long time by Kirchnerism, that asked him to run from the electoral dispute so that Cristina Kirchner could define the electoral strategy.

In a video of more than seven minutes broadcast through social networks, Alberto Fernandez announced his resignation with the following message: “Next December 10, 2023 is the exact day we celebrate 40 years of democracy. That day I will hand over the presidential sash whoever has been legitimately elected at the polls by popular vote. I will work earnestly to make it a companion or a companion of our political space that represents those of us who continue and will continue to fight for a just homeland, with equity and happiness for all”.

