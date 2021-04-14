Alberto Fernández continues to evolve “favorably” and remains isolated by the diagnosed coronavirus picture Ten days ago, according to the new daily medical report released on Tuesday.

Although the possibility that he was discharged in the last hours had transcended, the reality is that it hasn’t happened yet and the president remains alone from Quinta de Olivos.

The President “is in good health evolving favorably, asymptomatic to date “, describes the very brief medical report released by the Presidential Medical Unit (UMP).

Fernandez tested positive for coronavirus last April 3. His condition has been monitored since then by his historical doctor, Federico Saavedra, in charge of the UMP, which reports to the Secretary General of the Presidency Julio Vitobello.

Saavedra is in charge of signing each medical part, which will last daily until the President is discharged.

Meanwhile, Fernández used the zoom to continue with his agenda.

The Head of State had lunch at a distance this afternoon with Juan González, Special Assistant to the US President Joe Biden.

It was González who sent him a letter by his counterpart in the United States where he expressed his wishes that he have a “speedy recovery”From the Covid-19 chart.

“Please accept my best wishes for a speedy recovery,” the text begins. “The pandemic continues to threaten us and delays our long-sought return to normality“continues the official letter.

In the letter, the US president highlighted “the commitment” of the Argentine government “to combat this virus and its cooperation in other bilateral priorities.”

“I look forward to continue our mutual collaboration“He noted, and stated:” My thoughts are with you, your family, and the argentinian people during these difficult times, “he concluded.

The role of Russia

Last week, Fernández had undergone lung and blood tests, which gave normal results. It was also ruled out that he had been infected with a new variant of the virus.

However, it also received the control of specialists from the Gamaleya Institute Russian, creator of the Sputnik V.

Alberto Fernández thanked the Russian doctors in his message last week. Presidency photo

Is that the Argentine is the only one among 18 presidents immunized with two doses to result with a positive picture.

In that picture, isolated from Olivos, he came to announce last week the new restriction measures to face the second wave of coronavirus.

As it was learned, of that recorded message in the gardens of the Presidential Quinta, the only improvised part of his speech, was thankfulness which he dedicated to the Russians, for “attending to the evolution” of his illness.

DS