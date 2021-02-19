Alberto Fernández will travel this Sunday to Mexico City, where between Monday and Wednesday he will hold a raid of meetings that had begun as a trip crossed by a treat from Andrés Manuel López Obrador to be his guest of honor at the first of the acts with which this year the Mexicans will commemorate the 200 years of their independence from Spain.

In the end, the trip ended up also having a strong economic content, and a special chapter for the pandemic. Well, in fact, while from the beginning the chancellor accompanied him Felipe Solá, now the Minister of Economy will also be part of the game, Martin Guzman. Legislators Jorge Taiana and Eduardo Valdes will also be part of the delegation.

On Tuesday 23, before the meeting and working lunch that Alberto F. will hold at the National Palace with AMLO, will meet alone with tycoon Carlos Slim -Friend of Cristina-, who is financing the AstraZeneca vaccine that an Argentine and a Mexican laboratory are producing. That’s 22.5 million doses that were expected in March and may not arrive before April.

On Monday, before his meeting with the executives of large business groups (Bimbo, Femsa, Grupo Bal), Alberto F. will visit the Mexican company Liomont, where the Argentine laboratory of businessman Hugo Sigman sends him the active principle of the vaccine against COVID. There it is finished processing and packaging. They assure here that the process is underway but that it is slower than expected.

One year and three months after the first time they met in Mexico City, Alberto Fernández and Andrés Manuel López, will once again seal this alliance of political views that perceive themselves as similar. An alliance that both decided to maintain despite the distance, and despite the policy that at times led them to both different directions, such as the fact that the Mexican built a good relationship with the now former president Donald Trump.

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and the Argentine president, Alberto Fernández. Photo: EFE / José Méndez

They both saw each other on November 4, 2019, when the Argentine president had not yet assumed power. It was his first trip, and there he highlighted several times the alliance they wanted to create with AMLO, including his idea of not pressure the Nicolás Maduro regime, and even less through of the OAS, with whose Secretary General Luis Almagro both presidents clash.

By the way, AMLO is making a clear display of regional dominance. He specially invited Fernandez to be present on Wednesday 24 at the celebrations for the 200 years of the Promulgation of the Plan of Iguala, which declared the Independence of Spain. To do this, together or separately, both presidents must travel to Iguala, in Guerrero, about 200 kilometers from the Mexican capital. It is a country today with many restrictions, due to violence, the economy and the pandemic.

The photo with the Mexican president also helps Fernández in the relationship he seeks with Joe Biden. He is the first leader invited to these acts by the Mexican independence process, which began in 1810 and culminated more than ten years later. The second would be the Bolivian Luis Arce. On Tuesday 23, Alberto F. will participate in a “solemn session” in the Mexican Senate.

The entourage may have changes. But in principle, Alberto F. will also travel with his partner Fabiola Yáñez, with the Deputy Chief of Cabinet Cecilia Todesca – an “argenmex” of pure strain, as the Argentines or their children who were exiled there during the dictatorship are called – with their spokesman Juan Pablo Biondi and with his advisor Ricardo Forster, in charge of a secretariat of “Strategic Planning of Thought”.

In addition to a request to meet with Mexican businessmen on Monday, Alberto F. seeks to meet with Argentine businessmen working in Mexico. It will be Tuesday. And he asked Ambassador Carlos Tomada to organize a meeting with figures of Mexican culture, politics and culture at the Argentine headquarters. It will be Monday.

Tomada presented his credentials to López Obrador a few days ago and after being hospitalized and in a delicate state for having been infected with COVID 19. The Mexican president was also infected but without health complications.

