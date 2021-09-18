The crisis that detonated the hard electoral blow for the government, ended with a strong clash between the president and the vice president, which led to seven changes in the national cabinet, where the Executive Power only added men and fired one controversy over gender parity that they will now seek to save with a decree.

Before Alberto Fernández’s trip to La Rioja to meet with the governors of the Frente de Todos in support of the new cabinet, the President met with the Minister of Women, Gender and Diversity, Elizabeth Gómez Alcorta, and spoke of the lack of women in the new cabinet.

In a Twitter thread, the minister revealed the meeting with Alberto Fernández: “The President called me today to a working meeting in which we reaffirm our irrevocable and unavoidable commitment to gender and diversity policies.”

“As from December 10, 2019, we will continue working every day to design and strengthen measures that protect and expand the rights of women and LGBTI +, because it is an absolute priority of our government,” added the lawyer who took office in December 2019.

The official pointed out that they spoke of the lack of women in the new cabinet, after the departure of Sabina Frederic from Security; before the departure of María Eugenia Bielsa from the Ministry of Territorial Development and Habitat and that of Marcela Losardo from Justice, replaced by Martín Soria. “We talked about the lack of gender parity in the Cabinet with special concern. He assured me that we will work together to reverse it.

And he advanced that they are working on a decree that determines equality: “Also He entrusted me to advance today in the drafting of a decree that promotes gender equality in the appointments of civil servants and officials of the ministries of the National Executive Power“.

The Minister of Gender, Elizabeth Gómez Alcorta, with Alberto Fernández at the Quinta de Olivos.

And he concluded: “We are a government that is and will be on the side of women and LGBTI +. That was our commitment when we assumed and we will honor it every day by working tirelessly. The life we ​​want is with everyone, everyone and everyone, with equality and social justice as the north, always “.

Clashes in the new cabinet

The Minister of Women, Gender and Diversity had a hard confrontation with the governor of Tucumán, Juan Manzur, who from Monday when he takes over as Chief of Staff will be his superior

Before the Frente de Todos was formed, in March 2019, he spoke out on social media against Governor Manzur for obstructing a legal abortion in that province and denounced him.

“Just in the referendums of the Frente Patria Grande we denounced Manzur, the health authorities of Tucumán and a prosecutor for obstructing the legal abortion of the girl Lucía, who had been raped,” said Gómez Alcorta against Manzur, before the Frente de Todos will win the elections.

But it was not only a claim on the networks. Another group of lawyers, among whom was Gómez Alcorta, denounced Governor Juan Manzur, Health officials and also Justice. The groups maintain that all the rights of the girl raped and forced to be a mother were violated.

In addition, the Fundación Mujeres X Mujeres, Catholics for the Right to Decide Argentina and the Permanent Assembly of Human Rights Tucumán denounced health officials from Tucumán for breach of the duties of public officials.