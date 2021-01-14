The law of Voluntary termination of pregnancy (IVE) will be promulgated this Thursday in an act that will be led by President Alberto Fernández at the Casa Rosada. The Government will seek to highlight the historical weight of the norm that was approved last December 30 in the Senate after the failed attempt of 2018.

The ceremony, scheduled for 6.30 pm at the Bicentennial Museum, will bring together referents of the groups that have demanded for years the legalization and decriminalization of abortion, national legislators and most of the national Cabinet officials. But it will have (once again) a notable absence: Cristina Kirchner is still on vacation in El Calafate.

Promoted by the President, the IVE was signed into law by the Senate with the favorable vote of 39 legislators and the rejection of another 29.

That day, Argentina became one of the first countries in Latin America to have legislation of this type and joined a list of 66 nations that allow abortion, mostly located in the northern hemisphere.

It is law. Celebrations in the early morning after the approval of the law of voluntary interruption of pregnancy Photo Juan Manuel Foglia

In the act of this Thursday, the Head of State will also promulgate the National Law of Attention and Comprehensive Health Care during Pregnancy and Early Childhood – known as the 1000 Day Plan – which received unanimous support in the Senate when he sanctioned it, also on December 30, shortly after having voted on legal abortion.

Until now, Argentina had a nearly century-old law that exposed women who attended abortion to a prison sentence and only allowed the interruption of pregnancies in cases of rape or risk to the life of the pregnant person.

Now women can terminate a pregnancy until week 14 without being penalized and the public health system must guarantee the coverage of the intervention free of charge.

Celebrations after the approval of the IVE in the Senate. Photo: Juan Manuel Foglia,

Meanwhile, the 1000-day Plan establishes a new allocation for Comprehensive Health Care that consists of the payment of a Universal Allowance per Child -once a year- to help care for each child under three years of age.

The objective is to strengthen the “right to protection in specific situations of vulnerability” for “girls and boys in need of special care in their early years, people who have high-risk pregnancies or suffer from thrombophilia, women or other pregnant people in situation of gender-based violence and pregnant girls and adolescents.

The abortion law It will be effective nine days after its publication. in the Official Gazette.

The norm also endorses the right to exercise “conscientious objection” of the health professional who must intervene directly in the interruption of pregnancy.

The Legal and Technical Secretary of the Presidency, Vilma Ibarra, will be one of the speakers at the event. Photo: Fernando De la Orden.

The Legal and Technical Secretary, Vilma Ibarra, had an active participation in the development of the project and will be one of the speakers at the ceremony at the Bicentennial Museum. Also accompanying Fernández will be the Chief of Cabinet, Santiago Cafiero; the Minister of Health, Ginés González García, and his partner for Women, Gender and Diversity, Elizabeth Gómez Alcorta.

JPE