President Alberto Fernández will enact this Tuesday the changes approved by Congress in the income tax, during an act in which he will also launch a new housing loan program.

On April 8, the Senate signed into law the bill that exempts registered workers with wages of up to $ 150,000 gross per month from Income Tax and the one that establishes changes in the Monotax Regime.

The president will also present the Own Home Credits program, for the renovation and construction of houses. In addition, in the act that takes place in the Museum of the Bicentennial, the president will promulgate the law of modification to the Income Tax that the Congress of the Nation sanctioned.

As detailed, the Casa Propia program involves the launch of 87,000 loans for the renovation and construction of homes throughout the country. The president was accompanied by the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, and the Minister of Territorial Development and Habitat, Jorge Ferraresi.

Two new financing lines were presented with a 0 rate and adjusted by the new Hog.Ar formula, based on the evolution of wages, both for the purchase of materials and labor for housing improvements and for the construction of new homes up to 60 square meters.

