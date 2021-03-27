Five days after Cristina Kirchner publicly comment on the debt negotiation with the IMF and warn that Argentina “cannot pay“, Because” there is no money “, the president Alberto Fernandez He will speak this Monday at the United Nations about the need to “alleviate” the liabilities and liquidity of debtor countries. Contrary to the vice president, he will praise the new guidelines of the credit agency in monetary matters.

Heads of State will hear it and also the head of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva; in addition to the president of the World Trade Organization (OMC), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; and the director of World Bank, David Malpass; To who Fernández reiterated Last Wednesday – at the same time that the vice president spoke in the Buenos Aires town of Las Flores – the will of the Argentine State to pay the Fund.

Strictly speaking, the words of the former president did not modify the President’s speech. This is a logged message before the act led by Fernández de Kirchner. The head of state recorded his speech last Monday, 48 hours before the head of the Senate marked the field for the Minister of Economy Martin Guzman, which negotiated in Washington with the Fund. “What Cristina said didn’t change anything”, They pointed out near the President regarding the agreement negotiated by the head of the Economic Portfolio, who is increasingly strengthened in his position despite pressure from a sector of Kirchnerism.

What Clarín anticipated, the framework will be the forum on Architecture of International Debt and Liquidity promoted by the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres; the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin trudeau; and his pair from Jamaica, Andrew Holness, since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

Although the relationship with the UN is determined by the Foreign Ministry, Fernández drew up the guidelines for his speech with the Secretary for Strategic Affairs Gustavo Beliz and Guzmán. After reporting Mauricio Macri and his economic team for the mega-loan of US $ 44 billion from the IMF and repeatedly point out the violation of the credit institution’s statute, the President will present a moderate speech.

In front will not only be Georgieva but also representatives of the countries that make up the body’s board. That is a substantial difference with the precedent that Cristina Kirchner achieved in 2015, when she managed to get the UN to sign a resolution against vulture funds. The IMF, unlike the holdouts, is made up of 183 countries of the international community. Leaders of the ruling party such as Claudio Lozano, the first to sue Macri for the Fund’s loan, they had asked the President to denounce the organization at the UN.

Fernández will exhibit the overwhelming numbers of the poverty in the region and will include mentions to the Pope. “In Latin America alone, the number of people in extreme poverty reaches 85 million individuals, 85 million people in extreme vulnerability. We must be shaken by this figure, as the Pope Francisco”, Says the draft on which the president structured his speech.

Without much clarification, the President will propose to rethink debt restructuring at a global level and will quote the head of the Fund, who, like Francisco, values ​​his direct knowledge of poverty in his country of origin, Bulgaria. “Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures“Georgieva usually says and the President will repeat the same. The president will suggest exploring new relief frameworks for debtors under the criteria of “justice and sustainability for debtors and creditors.” Fernández considers that the absence of these parameters to regulate sovereign debts is – worth the redundancy – a debt of the international community.

Far from blaming alleged irregularities on the IMF’s board of directors in granting the most onerous credit in its history, Beliz and Guzmán recommended that the President emphasize the alleged opening of the IMF to less orthodox monetary policies. “The IMF has given more space to unconventional monetary policies and fiscal stimuli, which help to effectively address the drop in activity and the jump in unemployment and poverty, ”says the draft text.

Before the IMF and World Bank Summit, Fernández will also demand that “decisive and concrete actions be taken in a coordinated and collective manner.” The President will make explicit his support for a new assignment of Special drawing rights (DEGS) for countries in vulnerable situations. The comment is not accidental: the Government confirmed this week that after June it would receive under this modality and without conditions US $ 4354 million.

Fernández will reiterate the tone of his interventions in other forums, such as the G20. Consider that the pandemic -the crisis- is an opportunity to modify the inequalities in the old normality. Criticism of the IMF this time will stay in Argentina.