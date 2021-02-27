“We can make contributions, but he is the one who is writing it”. While the first outbreaks of the protest against the Government were already being felt in different parts of the country, Alberto Fernandez He advanced this Saturday in the speech that he will deliver on Monday in Congress, when he is presented for the second time to order the opening of ordinary sessions. The economic challenges that his Government will face, a harsh analysis of the operation of the Justice and messages for the opposition hours before the demonstration by the VIP vaccination center are a priori part of the text that the head of state polishes.

Beyond the physical restrictions that were raised by sanitary protocol in the Chamber of Deputies, where there will be no special guests and only 90 legislators will be seatedIt will not be a comfortable scenario for Fernández. Unlike what happened in 2020, when it appeared on the honeymoon, now the government is going through its worst political crisis, in part due to gross flaws in monitoring the vaccination plan.

But the President is determined to turn the page and, according to high official sources entrusted to Clarion, will try to give “a hit of effect“to change the agenda with a strong defense of his management and the announcement of about ten important initiatives that he will promote during the regular period.

Despite the fact that the head of the Cabinet, Santiago Cafiero; the general secretary, Julio Vitobello; the presidential spokesman Juan Pablo Biondi; and the advisers Alejandro Grimson and Ricardo Forster, after his return from Mexico, Fernández himself began to draw up the speech. that it will “not” take “much more than an hour.”

Although an official who follows in the footsteps of the head of state he exaggerated when pointing out that the text is “top secret”, the economic chapter will be central. Not only will he review the measures that were adopted in the face of the health emergency and the decision will highlight the non-taxable minimum of Profits: on Friday, together with the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, the president worked in the Quinta de Olivos on other initiatives to announce. There are those who affirm that the time has arrived for the many times thought -and postponed- tax reform with a focus on middle sectors. But there would be more. Nor will there be a strong mention of the inheritance left by Mauricio Macri.

Controlling inflation will be a special section. It is, after all, one of the issues that most concerns Alberto F., who will revalidate his intention to reach an agreement on prices and wages, and the proposal to work between all sectors in the value chain, but with the warning of that it will be “implacable” with those who have unjustified increases.

On the other hand, with the judges of the Supreme Court present virtually (will they all connect?), Justice will be another axis, but its scope is still unknown. For instance, there is no unanimity regarding the announcement that the draft of the intermediate tribunal suggested by the “Beraldi Commission” had been sent. There are those in her environment who suggested that it was not the time to open another conflict front, but the influence of the vice president can turn the balance.

Yes, on the other hand, after the last crossing that he starred in this week, when he urged judges and prosecutors to end “with the antics” of investigating the vaccine, Alberto F. will revive his request, in this case to the deputies, to make it law the reform of the federal jurisdiction to liquefy the power of Comodoro Py. Senators, meanwhile, will remind them of the importance of appointing the new attorney general.

Two months after the approval of the legalization of abortion, the President will give space to the gender agenda and will commit his administration and the governors (they will also be remotely) to work to respond to violence against women.

Likewise, in allusions to the opposition there will be a distinction to those who contributed to the parliamentary work and health management, and criticism of the most radicalized sectors. “He is angry with the opposition and with the media. And he is right. They are hitting us from all sides when he reacted quickly. The call for the march was too much, “they reproach from the presidential environment.

Precisely, in the last hours he will define if he talks about vaccinating: the President is convinced that there was no crime, but at the same time he was already warned by different polls that the scandal has a full impact on an independent sector that voted for the Frente de Todos and, consequently, that it is not convenient for you to refloat it.