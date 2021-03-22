Alberto Fernández assumes this Monday the presidency of the Council of the Justicialista Party (PJ) at the national level that will discuss the directions of Peronism in a key electoral year and with the pandemic in the background.

The act of assumption takes place, from 7:30 p.m., at the Defensores de Belgrano club, in Comodoro Martín Rivadavia 1450, in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Núñez.

In a section of his speech, the president pointed out to Mauricio Macri: “In unity we are vaccinating all Argentines, while the others get out of bed, zoom in and criticize us … “.

It was a reference to the color note that Macri gave this Monday at the virtual meeting of the referents of Together for Change. The former president connected to the Zoom from his room, without noticing that Juliana Awada was out in the background, in her nightgown and checking her cell phone.

Fernández added about Macri: “And they write books where they are not able to admit even close the disaster they have made“.

From the place, and in the midst of internal versions between Alberto Fernández and Cristina Kirchner, Santiago Cafiero advanced minutes before: “The President is going to continue with his policy of increasingly seeking unity in diversity.”

The Chief of Cabinet also said that Fernández will do the justicialist party “the computer axis”.

After almost five years of presidency of the national deputy José Luis Gioja and the judicial intervention in 2018, now it will be Fernández’s turn.

In this way, the President complies with an unwritten Peronist tradition that indicates that when justicialism is in government, the President of the Nation is the party leader.

In the act of assumption, the President will be accompanied by all sectors of Peronism that agreed on the list called “Unity and Federalism”, which represents the different spaces within the justicialist movement, including groups such as La Cámpora, which had been left out of the PJ in 2016.

Under the premise of “unity in diversity”, the Council of the national PJ will be made up of the 1st vice president, the national deputy Cristina Álvarez Rodríguez; 2nd vice president, the Buenos Aires governor, Axel Kicillof; 3rd Vice President, the Vice Governor of Chaco, Analía Rach Quiroga; 4th vice president, the governor of Tucumán, Juan Manzur; the 5th vice president, the national deputy Lucía Corpacci; complying with the Gender Parity law.

Also accompanying Alberto Fernández in the PJ will be the ministers Santiago Cafiero (Cabinet); Eduardo de Pedro (Interior) and Agustín Rossi (Defense); the secretaries Julio Vitobello (General), Fernando Navarro (Parliamentary Relations) and Guillermo Olivieri (Cult); and the owner of Anses, Fernanda Raverta.

The union members Héctor Daer (Health), Pablo Moyano (Truckers), Antonio Caló (UOM), Víctor Santa María (Suterh), Ricardo Pignanelli (Smata) and Hugo Yasky (CTA) are part of this new leadership.

In addition to Kicillof and Manzur, the Peronist governors who will accompany Fernández as advisers in the party leadership are Sergio Ziliotto (La Pampa), Sergio Uñac (San Juan), Ricardo Quintela (La Rioja), Gustavo Bordet (Entre Ríos), Omar Perotti (Santa Fe), Alicia Kirchner (Santa Cruz) and Buenos Aires Vice Governor Verónica Magario.

With Télam agency