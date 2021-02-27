President Alberto Fernández pointed out against the opposition for the controversial intervention with “body bags” in front of the Casa Rosada to repudiate the Government’s VIP vaccination. Through Twitter, the president questioned the initiative and remarked that it is “an act of barbarism”.

“The way to demonstrate in democracy cannot be to display in front of the Casa Rosada mortuary bags with names of political leaders. This regrettable action it only shows how many opponents conceive the Republic. Let us not be silent before such an act of barbarism “, repudiated the head of state.

The way to demonstrate in democracy cannot be to display mortuary bags with names of political leaders in front of the Casa Rosada. This regrettable action only shows how many opponents conceive the Republic. Let us not be silent before such an act of barbarism. pic.twitter.com/nFsgEHKMs7 – Alberto Fernández (@alferdez) February 27, 2021

But he was not the only one to question this intervention, since the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, added to the criticism, questioning that “sectors of the opposition insist on deepening hate speech” and asked himself: “Is hate what The only thing they have to offer to society? “

“There are situations in which no qualifying existing within the Castilian language it is enough for me. This is clearly one of them. What I am sure of is that no decent human being would think of an intervention like this, “added deputy Fernanda Vallejos in her criticism.

The controversial intervention appeared this Saturday in front of the Government House before most of the protesters began to arrive.

Alberto Fernández pointed out against the opposition for the “mortuary bags” in front of the Casa Rosada: “It is an act of barbarism.”

There were ten bags deployed and all had the legend “I was waiting for the vaccine but it was applied” and a sign with the names of the different officials or personalities who received the vaccine.

Those targeted were the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán; the holder of Grandmothers of the Plaza de Mayo, Estela de Carlotto; the ambassador to Brazil, Daniel Scioli, “the Duhalde family”; “Alberto’s friends”; “Zannini’s wife”; “the son of Moyano”; “the kids of La Cámpora”; “Ginés’s nephew” and “Massa’s in-laws”.

AFG