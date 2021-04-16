President Alberto Fernandez he questioned this Friday the head of the PRO, Patricia bullrich, after the leader participated in the cacerolazos that took place in recent days in front of the presidential residence, in rejection of the new restrictions announced by the Government in the face of the second wave of coronavirus in Argentina.

“That the president of a political party (Patricia Bullrich), in democracy, does that seems to me to be a wake-up call that has to do with what her conduct is obviously, that I am not interested in judging her, although I have an opinion”, Fernández highlighted during a press conference in the fifth presidential office after the meeting he held with the head of the Buenos Aires government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.

In this context, Fernández said that he had “seen the head of the PRO go by on many sides,” and pointed out: “I have seen it run through many places, and I have seen it end at sunset, in the place where it is now. “

Bullrich’s response came through his Twitter account, where he asked the head of state not to “worry” about her, and shot: “Take care of getting vaccinations, of the unemployed, those who close shops, those who are not educated “.

“His downfall is to insult doctors, children with disabilities and lying to parents. Do not talk about coherence, remember your opinion about your Vice (President Cristina Kirchner), “he said.

The President’s criticism of Bullrich came after the PRO president participated in the demonstrations that took place this Wednesday at the door of the presidential residence, hours after the new restrictive measures were announced to alleviate the effects of the second wave. of coronavirus.

Patricia Bullrich, in the cacerolazo in front of the Quinta de Olivos. Twitter photo

“I am a person who highly values ​​the rule of law. For the rule of law to function fully, democratic coexistence is a central element. democratic coexistence he gets very upset when one goes to the other’s house with a group of friends to hit the pot, insult him, and spit on the policemen at the doors. It gets very upset, “said Fernández.

Along these lines, the President continued: “I would recommend everyone to reflect on this point, I recently spoke with Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, because if the method is that every time we do not like what someone says, send a group of colleagues to insult him the door of your house … well, tell me if this is the method. “

“That some exalted do it is reasonable within a society, where every society has exalted, it may happen,” he added.

In addition, the head of state recalled: “We Argentines have already lived not long ago throwing eggs at someone who left the Rural Society (Argentina) or scribing the house to a judge who issued a ruling that people did not like”

“Those are not the methods of the rule of law. It is good that we reflect. I transmitted it to Horacio Rodríguez Larreta. It does not bother me that people demonstrate, but all demonstrations must be channeled in terms of respect for the other,” he concluded.