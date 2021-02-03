Through a letter signed on February 1, Alberto Fernández made himself available to Andrés Arauz Galarza, the candidate for president of Ecuador who appears most likely to prevail in the elections next Sunday, to “intercede” with the AstraZeneca authorities so that “the needs of the dear brother people of Ecuador“and thus have the vaccines developed by the Anglo-Swedish laboratory and the University of Oxford, which are produced in Argentina.

The Argentine president’s response comes a week after Arauz publicly admitted and on campaign that the Argentine president had guaranteed him “4.4 million vaccines” from AstraZeneca-Oxford. In his letter, ratified by Casa Rosada sources, The Head of State avoided giving details on the number of doses that he will seek to process before the laboratory, but he did ensure that he will provide assistance to the Latin American country.

Alberto’s letter was a response to one of January 26 sent by Arauz, in which he requests that Argentina intercede to facilitate access to vaccines. Fernández details that “the whole world experiences very complex situations in relation to the production and access to vaccines against Covid-19.” “And he adds that” as we have talked, the developed vaccine AstraZeneca is produced in Argentina and the University of Oxford, which must be packaged in Mexico for later distribution on the continent. “

Then he adds that “despite this being a private enterprise, I renew my commitment to intercede with the authorities of this laboratory for the purpose of contemplating the needs of the dear brother people of Ecuador. In the same way, if they consider it necessary and opportune, we will put all our effort to help Ecuador in its negotiations with other suppliers. “

Arauz replied that Fernández’s letter was sent with a thank you on Twitter. In it, he expressed: “Thank you dear President Fernández for reaffirming your commitment in the management of vaccines. You have done so much for the continental unity. It will be an honor to build the Great Homeland side by side. In the heart of Ecuadorians already you are the Wawki Alberto “.

