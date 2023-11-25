To the newspaper “El País”, the current Argentine president tells about plans to go to Spain and return to teaching

The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, plans to leave the country after finishing his term and hand over management to his elected successor, Javier Milei.

In an interview with the newspaper El País published on Friday (24.nov.2023), Fernández said that he received some proposals to go to Spain to teach again and that he is evaluating the possibility. “I think it’s okay to distance yourself. Felipe González said that former presidents are Chinese vases, because they are valuable, but we don’t know where to put them. We must allow those who come to power to work from day one”said the president.

Libertarian Javier Milei won the Argentine presidential elections against Peronist Sergio Massa, Fernández’s candidate for the election. The winner obtained 55% of the votes registered in the country, the biggest defeat for the Peronist movement since redemocratization.

During the interview, Fernández said that the transition meeting with Milei was “friendly”despite the 2 “clearly” don’t think the same way. Regarding the defeat in the elections, the Argentine leader said that this is not the time to look for those responsible for the unwanted result.

“They asked me if I felt responsible for the defeat and what I believe is that here we don’t need to look for someone responsible. Of course, whoever governs has responsibility for all of this. It’s clear that there was something that we didn’t know how to tune into in society and that meant that society didn’t follow us. We have to have a sincere debate, which is not a debate against anyone”, he stated.

