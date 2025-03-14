03/14/2025



Updated at 10: 03h.





It is understandable that Betis flat the favorite poster flat (Within a small number of clubs) that we still placed in swimsuit and flip Conference. The story weighs too much in the … mind who has stumbled too many times in a stone named Europe. However, one looked at the list of participants and a smile opened. You did not see anyone, except for the rival that came from the Premier, with the ability to bend to the Verdiblanco club. The greatest rival, and although it sounds repetitive, that Betis had Betis himselfwith that aura of ashes that swarm around it machaconally, about whether the past ruled a destination of dissatisfaction and it is impossible to rewrite it. Like that cartoon that the Spanish team was never going to pass from the quarterfinals, for example. The giant passage given in Portugal has opened the doors of the semifinals in par. Yes, of the semifinals. The room process will solve it with the cap, no matter how much it is sold now that you cannot think further. Betis has crushed the second best club in the regular league of the tournament! Chelsea is the opponent to beat and until the final the faces are not seen. Seriously, ashes close their mouths. Betis is aspiring to Conference. Main candidate on his part of the painting. The road must always be enjoyed, of course, each tie, trip and victory, but with that point of demand to tighten so that the European yearning is finally made.

And that the road to the rooms has not been simple, no matter how Betis template We could see it all. Because this sport must be played by truth and not hiding the leg or fucking disgusting certain fields that would not even be worth first RFEF. It is not the same to compete with Aitor or Juanmi in Punta that with Isco and Antony passing the ball. It is that this Betis of March is nothing like October, especially in its attack. The three players who move behind the striker, adding here to Jesús Rodríguez, have raised the level of the team a barbarity. If we could already think that Betis was a candidate for the conference in summer, seeing the team now it is ridiculous to take away his precious favorite poster, or second favorite rather. And whoever takes advantage of that crazy level of the mediaspuntes is from the striker. That Bakambu is not worth, because there you have three goals in a round of 16. Premature judgments break forecasts and burn hasty opinions.

It is time for the bético to enjoy and get excited. That takes the candle on Holy Thursday with that smile that his team is in European semifinals. Enjoy the early morning between the pinch of his Virgin and the dream of eternal happiness of being crowned by European football. That at the fair on a lampo Thursday and the possibility of reaching the final through one of the few cities that can compete in beauty to the capital of Andalusia as Florence. Perhaps it is to look too much in the future, but removed the bandage of the eyes and frightened the ear of those who have taken him to Gala as part of his identity, it is time for Betis to self -convene that this year he has a possibility of rewriting his story. To open a page that thought he had vetoed and write it with the green and target of his thirteen bars. On May 28 there are two and a half months left. Four games to certify that you want to conquer the desire of thousands of Betics. That you want and you can. Of course. That no ash now looted the mantra of the poor beaten. The cannon bullets have gone to the conquest of the old continent. Between Torrijas, chamomile and the expected sun. Because it always comes out again. And that expected March Sun has made its way between the clouds Betis green colored In the city of Seville.











Session boundary

Access to premium content is open by courtesy of the establishment where you are, but right now there are too many users connected at the same time. Please try it after a few minutes.



Try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions initiated at the same time. We have closed the oldest session to continue sailing without limits in the rest.



Keep sailing







Article only for subscribers