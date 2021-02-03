Alone -only the secretary Gustavo Béliz appeared at the end, in the Eva Perón Room, for the photos of rigor-, with the excuse of a meeting with the main automotive transport cameras, Alberto Fernández received Hugo Moyano at Casa Rosada this Wednesday, with which he once again ratified the political and trade union alliance that he has maintained with the trucker leader since he took office.

In a suit, like his son Pablo – they both sat on either side of the President, in the center of the table – the trucker leader He arrived at Casa Rosada after 4:00 p.m. with a group of businessmen nucleate transport in the FADEEAC, FAETYL, CEAC, CATAC and FETRA chambers. The excuse? A request from the cameras last week to meet with the head of state to delve into the problem of “informality” in the sector and a group of “self-convened” transporters in the south of the province of Buenos Aires who, according to trust some of the guests invited to the meeting impede circulation. Fernández promised to discuss it with Axel Kicillof.

However, the visit of Hugo and Pablo Moyano, who according to one of the attendees told Clarín, undressed the “very good chemistry” with the President, revalidates the partnership with Fernández, amid the requests from the CGT small table in the last hours regarding the rejection of the limits on salary increases.

The leader of Truckers Hugo Moyano visited the Casa Rosada this afternoon with his son Pablo Moyano. Photo Emmanuel Fernandez

As this newspaper reconstructed, the meeting, marked by technical discussions that the head of state replied that he would address through the call to sector tables, did not give rise to address the salary discussion that is coming. “We already have the parity of the sector closed until June,” said one of the guests. Anyway, there was a humor that passed by Moyano linked to the salary increases. Just laughs and again back to the sectoral problem raised by the businessmen.

Yesterday, after the meeting of the CGT leadership, which maintains a cold bond with the trucker leader, both Andrés Rodríguez, from UPCN, and Héctor Daer, joint secretary general of the entity, warned that they would not accept limits in joint discussions: the Government intends a ceiling of 30%, in line with the official estimate of budget inflation of 29%. This Wednesday, after the meeting of the economic cabinet, the Casa Rosada announced that next week it will convene trade unionists and businessmen to advance a price and wage agreement.

The last public meeting of the Moyano with Fernández it had only been a month and a half ago, at the truckers headquarters. The President took advantage of the photo to once again plague the unionist with praise, who waited for him with his son. “Let the one who protests protest, let the one who gets angry be angry, thank God we were able to count on the Moyano,” said the president, alluding to the work of the truckers during the pandemic.

In April of last year, weeks after the decree that provided for the first time the isolation measures due to the advance of COVID in the country, Fernández had already given his first indications of the link he intended to weave with the trucker leader to balance in the bid that the unionist maintains with the CGT. “He is an exemplary leader”He said at the inauguration of the Antarctic Sanatorium, in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Caballito, surrounded by a group of doctors and Governor Kicillof.

Hours after these statements, the president received the CGT leadership at the presidential office in Olivos.

A little over four months later, in mid-August, the head of state had to go out to explain the photo that was circulated of the meal he shared with Moyano and his wife, Liliana Zulet; the first lady, Fabiola Yáñez, and one of the sons of the truck driver couple in Olivos, at the height of the pandemic, without chinstraps or social distancing.

In addition to his son Pablo, Moyano arrived at Casa Rosada this Wednesday with Anabela Peretta, Mariana Ayala, Pedro Mariani and Omar Pérez, and Jerónimo, the same son of the truck driver who had visited Olivos in the middle of last year. They left after 5 p.m., a few minutes before the President also left the Casa Rosada.