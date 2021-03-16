President Alberto Fernández spoke of VIP vaccination for which dozens of those close to the Government, including businessmen and officials, were immunized against the coronavirus in an irregular manner and criticized former President Eduardo Duhalde, one of those involved.

When the scandal came to light, Duhalde had said “ask the Government” why he and his family were vaccinated, to which Fernández replied: “It would have been better if I was telling the truth. It is not that they rang the bell and wanted to vaccinate him. The truth is, he must have asked to be vaccinated, like everyone else who was vaccinated there. We do not do sweepstakes. “

The president gave a report for Channel 9 on Monday in which he acknowledged that “Even if there was one (irregular vaccinated), it would be wrong”. “That’s why I made the decision I made. The vaccine is a rare commodity that everyone needs, especially adults. No one can have the privilege of getting there first. There is an order of priority,” he said.

President Alberto Fernández and the Minister of Health, Carla Bizzotti. Photo EFE

And consulted about the case of the community manager of the Minister of Economy, Martín, Guzmán, explained that he “had to travel to the United States and then to Europe for meetings with the G20, and the G20 itself recommends vaccinating these people “.

“Martín did not travel alone, and that is why she was vaccinated, because she is her press officer. In any case, we have 2 million vaccines applied and now we are discussing four cases,” he said.

Regarding the former minister Ginés González García, who had to resign due to the VIP vaccination, Fernández said that he considers him “the best sanitarista that Argentina has, but was careless and was weak “.

“To me many people asked me for vaccinations, and it is very difficult to say no. Because the one who claims does so out of love or for any reason. It is a dilemma to face that request, “he added.

“I don’t know how it impacts my image. But I understand that people feel bad. Many people that I love and respect asked me for the vaccine and I said no. But I understand that that decision cost someone else more. Those who cost them and authorized that, paid the consequences. And it hurts me to do without Ginés. I haven’t spoken to him yet, I’m waiting for time to pass, “he said.

The vaccination campaign

On the other hand, the head of state announced that “This week we are going to receive a significant amount of Russian vaccines and the next we would be receiving Chinese vaccines, 3 million”.

“The country has with great effort the capacity to vaccinate 4.5 million people per month and we are not reaching that number, we are at approximately 3 million. Therefore, it is clear that you have to speed up the pace of vaccination, “he acknowledged.

Fernández warned that “the problem is the entry of vaccines” but that “Russian vaccines are now going to comply and hasten the entry to Argentina.” “We also made an agreement with China, and they are fulfilling in time and quantity,” he added.

Former Minister Ginés González García, the main person responsible for the scandal over the vaccinated VIPs. AFP photo

“We are in the process so that those over 60 can be vaccinated with those doses (the Chinese ones), because the process is the same as happened with the Russian vaccine: it was enabled for those under 60, and after certain studies by the ANMAT , its use would be approved for the elderly, “he explained.

Consulted by the fall of the agreement with Pfizer, Fernández said that the signature “put a lot of obstacles”.

“There is a confidentiality pact that does not allow me to speak, but many of those things ended up being published. What happened is that Pfizer ended up caught in the American lawsuit. If (Joe) Biden says ‘I’m going to vaccinate 100 million people in 100 days’, it is clear that Pfizer or Moderna are not going to be able, “he said.

Fernández also said that “agreements” with new vaccines “are being discussed,” but that all “propose deliveries in the second semester and are of little use at this time.”