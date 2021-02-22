Upon leaving the hotel where he is staying since Monday morning, in the Autonomous City of Mexico, Alberto Fernández made a brief statement to Clarion showing a clear intention to concentrate on the journey and to try to the scandal for the VIP vaccination is closed that works in the Posadas Hospital and in the Ministry of Health, and in which officials, friends and family received the Sputnik V vaccine.

“Everything that had to be done has already been done”, the President told Clarion, who approached him before his departure to the Liomont laboratory where part of the AstraZeneca vaccine is produced, the active ingredient of which is manufactured at the MabXience in Argentina.

In the President’s team, they indicated that Fernández is closely following the issue, but that he left his chief of staff, Santiago Cafiero, and the new Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, in charge of the crisis due to the vaccines scandal with privileges.

With a strong cordon of protection to the president, the Argentine delegation considered here before this newspaper that the Government is doing “everything so that the management of the vaccine is transparent”, at least from now on.

For the scandal, Fernández He asked his friend and now former Minister of Health to resign, Ginés González García.

“I have the best of expectations and that everything goes well,” the president added to Clarín when asked about his meeting this Tuesday with President López Obrador, his ally in the region.

Mexico, sent special.