Mendoza (correspondent) .- One day after the violent repression in Formosa for the return to Phase 1 of the quarantine, President Alberto Fernández addressed the issue for the first time during his visit to Mendoza in the framework of the Harvest.

After an official speech in which he did not mention the topic, when approached by journalists, who asked him if he was going to take any action, Fernández assured that “We have already expressed our discomfort at the way in which acts of institutional violence that we do not share have developed. We were very concerned about the level of institutional violence“.

The President added: “We are talking with the government and monitoring how things are going. I have not spoken with Insfrán yet, “said Fernández, in relation to Governor Insfrán.

When told that the media had been blamed for what happened, the President asked “who did it.” Upon hearing the response that it had been the Secretariat for Human Rights through social networks, the President only made a gesture of greeting and withdrew from the place.

The local police violently repressed merchants and neighbors on Friday who demonstrated against the return to Phase 1 of mandatory preventive social isolation, after confirming 17 coronavirus infections. The repression left dozens of injured and at least 93 people arrested.

Alberto Fernández’s first visit to Mendoza since he was President started almost two hours late. The president was received by the radical governor Rodolfo Suárez at the airport. They were expected to arrive at the INTA Luján de Cuyo headquarters at 10 o’clock, for the presentation of the Argentina Vitivinícola 2030 Strategic Plan in the traditional breakfast of Coviar, the Vitivinícola Corporation, but finally arrived at 12:45.

The province of Cuyana appears in all surveys as one of the most anti-Kirchnerists in the country. However, as soon as he landed, the President was conciliatory when asked about his relationship with the Mendoza governor: “We are all working together and we must do it together,” he told Nihuil radio.

Poverty and exports

Earlier, during the speech, Fernández had called for unity and acceptance of different opinions. “Unity does not mean creating a single discourse. We all have to have our eyes and respect each other. Our society is like a great orchestra. If each one plays what they want it is an impossible noise and hubbub. But if they play at the right time, all of that has harmony, “he said.

According to the President, he told the winemakers: “That society sounds in harmony will allow us to eradicate poverty. No one who has embraced politics and feels part of the popular movement can think that it is possible to live in peace in a society where 4 of Every 10 Argentines are plunged into the depths of poverty. It is not useful for the proper development of capitalism. Beyond the ethical, it is a good business to end poverty, to generate more consumers. “

Governor Rodolfo Suarez, President Alberto Fernández and winemaker José Alberto Zuccardi.

Prior to Fernández’s words, Zuccardi said that since the pandemic, viticulture was considered an essential activity and there were good results. “We grew in the Argentine market and in exports. We can say that it was a year to improve the income of those who participate in the production chain, “said the president of Coviar. But he claimed the Government for the withholdings: “We believe that the export duties should be reconsidered.”

La Coviar, chaired by the winemaker José Alberto Zuccardi, brings together the entire Argentine wine production chain. This year it presented the update of the Strategic Plan 2030, with the objective of achieving in a period of 10 years an internal consumption of 1,000 million liters of wine and exports of 1,380 million dollars. In addition, the commitment to work on more sustainable projects, financing lines with the CFI and strengthening aspects such as rural connectivity and wine tourism.

In turn, Governor Suarez recalled that the appearance of the Coronavirus coincided with the beginning of the 2020 harvest, “we made the first protocols to be able to work. We have maintained a balance between health and the openness of the economy, but with the difficulty of lower income due to lower economic activity “.

He raised the need for a great social agreement, leave the rift behind and think of a development plan. “A plural effort, with self-criticism and coherence between what is said and done,” he said. “The macroeconomy depends on the nation and for our economy to be healthier, we need the distribution of national resources to be measurable and predictable,” he asked.

The Mendoza governor said that he is working with the city of Buenos Aires in the development of a Wine District, with tax exemptions, “It will be a district, a neighborhood, where wineries can display and sell their products,” Suarez explained.

In the presidential entourage were the Minister of Agriculture Luis Basterra, the Minister of the Interior Wado de Pedro and the Secretary General of the Presidency Julio Vitobello.

NE