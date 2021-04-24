President Alberto Fernández spoke on Saturday about the death of the Minister of Transport, Mario Meoni, who collided with his car when he was returning from an act in the city of Rosario.

“It is with great sadness that I received the ungrateful news of the death of @mariomeoni, Minister of Transport of our Government. With him we lose a thorough, tireless and honest politician. An exemplary official,” he said.

The minister was driving the vehicle to the city of Junín when, for reasons that are still being investigated, he lost control and crashed at kilometer 112 of Route 7.

Mario Meoni, who came to the cabinet at the beginning of President Fernández’s administration, had accompanied the head of state on Friday during a visit to the city of Rosario.

There was no immediate information about the circumstances in which the accident occurred.

Mario Meoni. Photo Lucia Merle.

After participating in the Federal Cabinet meeting in Rosario, the Minister of Transportation published a message on his Twitter account in which he highlighted that the signing of agreements to carry out 6 necessary works in Santa Fe with a national investment of $ 918,639,458.

“In Rosario, we are going to completely renovate the bus terminal, expand the public bicycle system and build a network of safe routes for cyclists,” Meoni explained.

Followed, he stressed that “with the Transportation Modernization Plan we are carrying out the fundamental works to rebuild the country with federal development.”

“United, we continue to put Argentina on its feet,” he summoned. That was his last message before losing his life in the car accident when he was returning from that official activity to Buenos Aires.