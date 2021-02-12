The Federal Council of Education (CFE) ratified this Friday the return to face-to-face classes throughout the country according to the epidemiological situation of each region and with health security conditions that guarantee health care, under the premise that “without health there is no present and without education there is no future,” as stated by President Alberto Fernández when closing the encounter.

The 102nd Assembly of the Federal Council of Education defined working on “the process of returning to face-to-face classes throughout the country, according to the epidemiological situation of each region and under conditions of health security that guarantee the health care of the educational community and the implementation of the approved protocols, “it was officially reported.

“Going back to class this time does not have the characteristics of any ordinary March day: it is returning full of care, preserving the distance and closeness of teachers and students, and prioritizing the health of teachers, whom we must help in their vaccination as soon as possible“said the President, accompanied at the meeting by the Minister of Education, Nicolás Trotta.

In a press conference after the meeting, Trotta said that the Federal Council of Education reaffirmed the “commitment to safe and careful presence“in schools before the start of the 2021 school year, starting next week in different jurisdictions throughout the country. The minister stressed that” the return to careful presence will be a process under construction.

It also announced the creation of a observatory for the follow-up and evaluation of the return to face-to-face classes, and said that “a face-to-face, non-face-to-face scheme and a combination of both were reaffirmed to be able to complete 180 days of classes.”

“The conditions are in place, with the particularity of each region, to have presence in the schools,” said the official after the meeting at the Olivos residence in which the ministers of Education from all jurisdictions, union leaders and legislators participated.

At the meeting, the CFE confirmed that classes will begin at all compulsory levels and modalities on the dates set in the school calendar of each jurisdiction “under any of the forms of schooling: face-to-face, not face-to-face or combined“.

However, as officially reported, the need for prioritize face-to-face school activity above other forms at all levels and modalities of compulsory education when a district has the health situation of social, preventive and compulsory distancing.

Along the same lines, priorities were established among the groups of students to return to the classroom in person. In this sense, it was decided to attend first of all the 5-year classrooms of the initial level and the first and last year of the primary and secondary levels, in all their modalities and orientations.

School populations that have not been able to maintain their pedagogical continuity in 2020 and students with disabilities who are not part of risk groups.

As for teaching and non-teaching staff, those who are part of the schools will be excused from attending the establishments in person. risk groups until they are vaccinated.

At the Council meeting, the President also stated: “The wealth of societies today is not measured by natural wealth, but by the intelligence that is developed, and a society that delays its educational quality in these times is being left out of the world “.

“A society that develops intelligence through education is a society that has a chance to advance by leaps and bounds, and the education of our children is the future of our homeland,” the president added.

For his part, Trotta emphasized: “Today was a very important day because we are finishing the process of a return to a careful presence.” He did so, after reviewing that protocols for responsible presence and resolutions that clarify the need for a responsible presence were analyzed at the meeting. dialogue with families so that the whole community is clear about how the processes will be.

