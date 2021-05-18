In a day of record cases and deaths from the coronavirus pandemic, President Alberto Fernández warned that the country is going through a “very difficult time” and questioned that “those who invoke freedom lead us to contagion and death.”

After recalling his exhortation to “avoid transport and social circulation”, Fernández stressed: “He was not lying to them when he said that the fight against the pandemic was difficult and there was no other way to preserve ourselves other than by staying as far away from each other, the greatest distance. Unfortunately time is proving me right“.

“In the midst of a pandemic, which hits us and devastates us, today we have had sad news, frankly due to the number of infections, and this should lead us to reflection,” he emphasized.

Alberto Fernández with Jorge Ferraresi. The President led the draw for loans for home renovation and construction.

And he added: “We have to understand that there are many siren songs that speak of the need to be free and that freedom to which they invoke leads us to contagion and death“.

The Government confirmed this Tuesday 35,543 new cases and 745 deaths of coronavirus in Argentina, which is a record in both figures since the pandemic started.

The numbers are shocking. The previous highest number of cases nationwide had been on Friday, April 16, with 29,472, while the previous record in reported deaths was 663, on Wednesday, May 5. At the national level, this Tuesday the 3.3 million infected and 71 thousand deaths were exceeded, since the start of the pandemic.

The health portfolio report also showed a rise for the 11th consecutive day of patients in intensive care units, with a record number of 5,813 people hospitalized. Last Monday 5,690 had been reported.

Alberto Fernández spoke this Tuesday in the framework of the draw for the line Own Home Credits for the renovation and construction of 87,000 homes, where he said he was “very satisfied because Argentina is beginning to move little by little.” He was accompanied by the Minister of Territorial Development and Habitat, Jorge Ferraresi.

Casa Propia will grant 65 thousand personal credits, with a 36-month period and a three-month grace period: 50 percent for the purchase of materials and 50 percent for the hiring of labor.

Of these, 40 thousand loans are for an amount of 100,000 pesos and the remaining 25 thousand for 240 thousand pesos. The other 22 thousand loans are mortgages for the construction of new homes of up to 60 square meters of surface on their own lot.

The loans, according to La Rosada, will be adjusted by the Hog.Ar formula, whose capital update is based on the evolution of wages

