Of illusion, to doubt; of the party, to the murmur; of the simple road, to the first stone on the journey; This is done, we will leave our lives next Thursday. It is clear that the Betis He faced the of the … Eighths of the Conference with that dose of optimism and trust that gave him the good league dynamics and the fact of having avoided Chelsea to a final hypothetical. And in this sport, more in the European competition, The distant look is incompatible with the present performance. It is necessary to have the feet on the ground when not despising the one in front. On paper you can be superior, but the grass puts each one in place. If you earn the real Madridyou can bend anyone. This unquestionable truth does not interfere in that if the duel between Betics and Real Madrid had been in European competition, another result would have held the party. Why? For both shirts and shields. For the prestige of some and the Teleque that usually enters Betis when he has to take the final step through the old continent. I do not say it, it is the story that is responsible for remembering it. No one said it was simple. He Benito Villamarín In the end he recorded better entry than expected, even worse than desirable. No one will raise their hands to assume the fault of a management that was not the most successful. From the lessons you learn, sooner or later. Like that Betis that already suffered two European varapalos last year. Two. And in his stadium he showed again that Europe always demands the best of you. The best in capital letters. The good thing is that it is still in time to take the right path.

You will have to give your best level in Portugal. In hostile territory and before a Vitoria that, like the Betisunderstand the historical opportunity that has been presented to him for that part of the painting. What happens is that the Portuguese earned this possibility in their own right while the Betics have been stamping in the Conferenceas if waiting for the ideal time to give your best version. And not always appears when you press the activation button. It is necessary to pamper the tournament so that a shot that goes to the stick, touch the wood and end up entering. Or that the goals that scored the Vitoria They leave centimeters out. It is not to appeal to luck, but to give the competition what you expect from it: absolute delivery for a happy ending. To make history. The one that is being Dodge a Betis that has become accustomed to this type of matches. That accumulates European presences as if it were simple and that it must be aware that there is no greater happiness than approaching the possibility of a title. Pellegrini has always prevailed the league. I don’t blame him. But that step in Europe, that weight that should take the thirteen bars in the international panorama can only be given, now, the Conference.

ISCO The game ended, apart from bursting, a bit annoying of the role shown by the Betis. Obviously, his public message was to appeal to the second leg. To that opportunity to advance to rooms. In Betis they know themselves superior. That is not bad. Give confidence that if you show your maximum level you don’t have to stay halfway. The Portuguese already showed their cards in Seville. They prepare their particular enclosure in their stadium, waiting for a wrinkled Betis and with little personality. They do know disasters like Zagreb’s a year ago. They will play with that factor. Because winning a title is the most difficult thing that exists in football. Great clubs, with capital budgets, have crashed over and over again in the qualifiers. The minimum details tell. History weighs, for better and worse. We will leave our lives next Thursday, this is done; of the first stone on the journey, to the simple path; of the murmur, to the party; of doubt, to the illusion. The end does not have to be like the beginning. Betis can, of course it can. But it touches him, once and for all in Europe, prove it.











