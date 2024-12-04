The address of ABC of Seville has undertaken a remodeling of the Editorial Office to adapt it to the new challenges of information, both in the printed and digital editions, and to consolidate the leadership of the newspaper in its editions in Seville and Andalusia. The changes specifically concern the Andalusia and Sports sections, which journalist Alberto Fernández has recently joined.

The director of ABC of Seville, Alberto Garcia Reyeshas appointed Alberto Fernández Lorenzo as editor-in-chief of Sports. Alberto Fernández (Seville 1982) has a degree in Journalism from the class of 2005 from the Study Center (CEADE) and a master’s degree in MBA and Journalism (2009). He began professional activity in 2004 at Diario de Sevilla. In 2009 he was appointed editor of the sports newspaper AS as a correspondent in Seville following the news of the Sevillian clubs between the years 2012 to 2014. He returned to local sports information with ‘El Decano Deportivo’, within El Correo de Andalucía until his signing in 2015 by Diario Marca as delegate of Andalusia. Now he arrives at ABC in Seville as editor-in-chief of Sports, replacing Eduardo Barba who joins as the new editor-in-chief of the Andalusia section.

Eduardo Barba Ramos (Seville 1975), has developed his entire professional career at ABC in Seville. Graduated in Journalism in 1998 from the Faculty of Information Sciences of the University of Seville. At ABC in Seville he was from 1998 to 2005, editor of the Sports section. In the summer of 2005 he moved to the Seville section, alternating municipal politics with regional information, events, society, urban planning, tourism and municipal politics, first as editor and then as section head to move on in October 2022 to the present. back to Sports, now as editor-in-chief from 2023. Since this month of November he has been editor-in-chief of Andalusia and coordinator of the ABC edition in the community.

Vocento Communication Award 2012 for the best journalistic work of the year for the information on the ‘Mercasevilla Case’. In 2012 he won the award of the first edition of the ‘Paco Moreno’ Journalism Award, organized by Aminer, the Association of Mining Companies, for her report ‘Women in the mine’.









Appointment in ‘Huelva24’

Likewise, the director has recently appointed Silvia Tubio, until now an editor in the Seville section, as coordinator of the digital newspaper ‘Huelva24’. Silvia Tubio Fernández (Seville, 1978) has a degree in Journalism from the University of Seville. She has developed most of her professional career in the Vocento group, where she began as an editor at the newspaper La Verdad de Murcia in 2002. She was a member of the founding team of La Voz de Cádiz, which was born in 2004. During her time in Cádiz, she stood out for their investigations into drug trafficking and corruption. In 2015 she joined the staff of ABC de Sevilla where she remained until her recent appointment as coordinator of Huelva24; the latest newspaper that has joined the Vocento group in Andalusia.

Journalist specialized in security and defense, she also collaborates on Canal Sur talk shows and “True Crime” television reports. He has received several professional recognitions such as the Cádiz Journalism Award and the National Police Foundation Award.