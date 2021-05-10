(Lisbon. Special Envoy). At the close of his 24-hour stopover in Lisbon, the president Alberto Fernandez held a meeting with the Portuguese Prime Minister on Monday, Antonio Costa, who ratified his support for the negotiation that Argentina maintains open for the debt of the International Monetary Fund, the main objective that the comotive had drawn in its first European destination.

In addition, and in a joint conference in one of the rooms of the Sao Bento Residence, and after a working meeting that included both delegations, the President and the Prime Minister agreed on the need for the coronavirus vaccine to be distributed in “global” way facing the difficulties of most countries to obtain doses from different manufacturers.

“We have a problem with vaccines, they take longer than we thought“, Fernández acknowledged before lunch that both delegations would share after 2:00 p.m. in an adjoining room of the residence, and separated by plastic panels placed on the table, due to the health situation.

And he criticized, without naming her, but directly to the AstraZeneca company, which still maintains the seal with the country in breach. “There is a company that has created problems for all of us around the world because it is supplying less“Fernández fired. According to Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the president of Mexico, at the end of the month the first doses would arrive in Argentina. This was confirmed by the president this afternoon in Lisbon.

“Friend, what a pleasure to see you again, now as President!“It was Costa’s welcome to Fernández, before 8 am in Buenos Aires. Both had seen each other for the first time during the presidential campaign of the candidate of the then candidate of the Frente de Todos.

“It is very clear that we are in a very particular situation with this covid crisis and it is time for the suspension of the surcharge to help countries that are facing the need to reduce their debt and face the pandemic. We have expressed all the support to President Fernández and we will try to sensitize the IMF so that, at least during this crisis, this surcharge can be suspended, “Costa said during the joint statement made with Fernández.

The “flight attendant” referred to by the prime minister was one of the topics that Fernández also discussed yesterday with Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, the Portuguese president. And one of the items highlighted in the official delegation here in Europe to negotiate with the Monetary Fund.

This is the extra rate that the agency applies to those countries that have loans with the Fund and that exceed the quota contributed by them. Generally, it is a written rule that is strictly adhered to for the amount of the programs.

The data is not less: If Argentina manages to unlock that clause, 2 points, by 2021 it would be about US $ 950 million.

“When I say that I want to privilege Argentines over creditors, it is because I want to reach an agreement that can be sustained over time and does not delay the Argentines any longer,” added Fernández, who did not give deadlines, consulted by the national press about the possibility of closing the renegotiation with the Fund before the mid-term elections.

As the head of state in Mercosur, Costa is president pro tempore of the European Union. They took advantage of the meeting, along these lines, to bring positions closer to the still lengthy agreement between the two trading blocks. Although they recognized some obstacles, they assured that they can take “the first steps” on issues where there are no contradictions, such as “issues related to climate change, care for the environment and forestry,” according to the Argentine president.

Costa agreed and described the future agreement as “very important”. And he asked the member countries to reach a “quick agreement.” “There are conditions now like there was not a year ago to find a quick agreement,” said the Portuguese.

In the previous one, the minister Martin Guzman he had had a meeting with his finance partner, Joao Leao, the only colleague he had not visited on his recent tour of the old continent. With him he also reviewed the issue of flight attendants that occupy the official delegation.

For Fernández, the “Portugal model“According to the IMF with which the European country advanced in 2011, based on an expansive policy program, it is the renegotiation to follow that during these months Minister Guzmán seeks to close with Kristalina Georgieva, the director of the multilateral organization.

The president also spoke about that with Rebelo de Sousa during the 45-minute meeting, then extended to the rest of the delegation, in the Belem Palace, in the first meeting of the official agenda of the five-day trip to Europe.

Fernández and Costa, this Monday in Lisbon. Photo: EFE.

“Portugal had an unusual program with the IMF, of economic recovery, that Argentina seeks to imitate“They explained at this time. Fernández and Costa built a strong bond during the last year. They spoke for the last time in February, by teleconference:” We have many coincidences in the eyes of the world, “they trust the delegation.

Is he first destination of the tour that will continue this Tuesday afternoon in Madrid -after lunch with the Portuguese Prime Minister-, then through Paris and finally with Rome. In all destinations, the objective is the same: to obtain the support of the main European leaders for the renegotiation with the Fund. And from Pope Francis.

Late on Sunday, the only night in Lisbon, Fernández, the first lady and the entire entourage dined informally at the ambassador’s residence Rodolfo Gil, in the suburbs of the city, the area where the ambassadors live. They had a cheese entree and a shredded meat with mashed sweet potato. Some had red wine. They returned to the hotel, facing the Tagus River, after midnight.

Look also

