(Madrid-Special Envoy) In a cold Madrid for these times, with its recent lack of sanitary confinement and crossed by the overwhelming triumph of Isabel Díaz Ayuso, Alberto Fernández held a meeting with King Felipe VI in the Zarzuela on Tuesday morning and, Later, he met with Pedro Sánchez in La Moncloa, with a focus on the renegotiation with the Monetary Fund, the priority objective of the delegation on this European tour.

The President of the Spanish Government gave strong support in the Argentine negotiations with the IMF but also announced a series of investments in Latin America and an official visit to Argentina on June 8 and 9.

During a joint statement made by both leaders after the meeting, Fernández assured that Argentina and Spain “have to relaunch the strategic agreement that we have always tried to impose with the greatest strength” and highlighted the “investment project” as “great news”. which has Latin America as its central objective “.

Fernández arrived late on Monday from Lisbon, his first stop, where he garnered the support of the premier Antonio Costa, which entertained him with an extensive lunch sprinkled with anecdotes of Peronism.

The President was received on Monday night in Madrid with an informal dinner by the radical ambassador Ricardo Alfonsín at the official’s residence in the Salamanca district, a few minutes from Puerta del Sol, the epicenter of the Madrid protests that at midnight Saturday was filled with young people eager to dismiss the curfew imposed for almost a year.

An image of the meeting between Fernández and Felipe VI in Madrid.

This Monday, the Chancellor Felipe Solá He had left some definitions of the expectation about the visit to Madrid, the step prior to the presidential landing in Paris.

“Spain is much more important (than Portugal), but it is weak. It is not the Spain of a year ago, due to the defeat in Madrid and because the coalition was broken,” the official told this newspaper and other media during the flight of one hour between Lisbon and the Spanish capital.

Along these lines, Sánchez will receive Fernández urged by the internal tensions of his own coalition, which received a slap in the local elections on May 4.

Negotiations with the IMF, the agreement between Mercosur and the European Union and the Paris Club they will be present on the bilateral agenda. And Venezuela, as Solá anticipated.

“Spain has gotten into Venezuela a lot, through the Contact Group, which has half the countries of Europe,” said the foreign minister.

The head of state had visited Spain for the first time in his role as candidate during the 2019 campaign. And at the time, he expressed his reservation to the free trade agreement between Mercosur and the European Union, then concluded by Sánchez and by Mauricio Macri during the administration of the former president.

In January 2020, on his first European tour as president, Fernández and Sánchez already talked about Argentina’s debt with the IMF. The main objective of this tour that culminates on Friday with a visit to the Vatican.

JPE