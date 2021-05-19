Alberto Fernández finalizes details before signing a new DNU with restrictions to try to stop the advance of the pandemic, which this Wednesday marked a new record of infections. The President held a videoconference with 12 governors late in the afternoon and this Thursday he will hold another with the executives of the remaining districts.

The head of state already knew what to say to the provincial leaders: he had first led a virtual meeting with the committee of infectious disease specialists who have been advising him since last year. The experts asked the president to demand that the governors take more severe measures and insisted on the need for greater control so that they are fulfilled. They asked for the closure of schools and they warned that the epidemiological situation will worsen. Fernández promised to agree on the measures or, if necessary, to take them alone. The President had said forty-eight hours before that he would not return to Phase 1. “We are not going back to Phase 1. People are not resisting it,” he declared in an interview with Radio 10.

From Olivos and by Zoom, Fernández first heard the lapidary diagnosis of the doctors who advise the Government. “We must reduce mobility. There are decisions that are unpleasant and negative for who should make them, but they must be taken. The wave is serious and severe,” the infectologists told the president. They also warned about the different and most dangerous mutations of the virus that circulate in the country.

In his subsequent meeting with the governors of Catamarca, Chaco, Corrientes, Entre Ríos, Formosa, Jujuy, La Rioja, Salta, Santa Fe, Santiago del Estero, Tucumán and Misiones, Fernández conveyed the experts’ panorama to them. Close to the President they trust that the provinces will impose the new restrictions on their own. They argue that the epidemiological traffic light, which could undergo modifications in the new decree, already obliges them. “They are all in red,” they say. They also demand more and better controls to the current measures. “There is no other option but to lower the circulation,” insisted an official who accompanies the president wherever he goes.

Fernández thanked the provincial leaders of the opposition, missionary Gustavo Valdés and Gerardo Morales from Jujuy, for accompanying the measures. This Thursday it will be the turn, among others, of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and Axel Kicillof.

According to the account of official sources who participated in the meeting with the experts, the infectologists asked that the new and stricter measures be extended for three weeks. “All gastronomy must be closed. HThe time has come when (to lower) this high flattened curve in which we must increase the restrictions. Schools must be included, “they warned.

Nobody was surprised. Infectologists Tomas Orduna and Andrea Gentile, who participated in the meeting, had already warned earlier – in statements to Télam – of the need to implement measures to slow down circulation. The advisory body was also made up of Pedro and Florencia Kahn, Mirta Roses, Gonzalo Camargo, Carlota Russ and Luis Camera, among others.

In the last meeting before the current decree, which expires on Friday, the experts had suggested to the President to wait before implementing stricter measures, for which they recommended the Executive to build the widest possible consensus around possible tough measures. On April 26, they advised the President to strengthen controls and oversight of the measures that had already been enacted at that time.

Experts praised the vaccination process; They argued that the situation would be more dramatic without the inoculations that have already been done. In addition, they asked that the provinces comply with the epidemiological traffic light. “This is going to get worse, you can’t keep waiting,” they warned.

Fernández took note of the reflections of the infectologists together with the Minister of Health Carla vizzotti and the Interior, Eduardo “Wado” by Pedro.

At Casa Rosada, the Chief of Staff followed the details with his second, Cecilia Todesca, and the Legal and Technical Secretary Vilma Ibarra, in charge of all executive decrees.

The President also reflected on the seriousness of the health situation, whose numbers speak for themselves: more than 39 thousand infections detected this Wednesday, the highest number since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Without numbers or time in Congress to advance with a bill that regulates the necessary restrictions, the President would add to the new DNU -which will communicate this Thursday- the epidemiological traffic light that appears in the text presented last week.

Unlike the previous meetings with the governors, in the Casa Rosada they warned that the provincial leaders, this time forced by reality in their districts, had to implement restrictive measures on their own as demanded by the Executive. The Santa Fe and Peronist Omar perotti ordered to drastically reduce circulation in his province; the Corrientes and radical Gustavo Valdés suspended the provincial classes. In La Rosada there was malaise with many governors that the cost of unpopular decisions rested on the President.

Horacio Rodríguez Larreta acknowledged receipt of the rise in infections and was preparing restrictions: closures on weekends and limitations for non-essential businesses, although it will maintain the presence of the initial and primary levels and the bimodal in secondary. Nor would it prohibit social gatherings in public spaces. In Province they have objections. They do not know the Buenos Aires proposal in detail. “If it is an effective total closure, we can accompany it,” said close to Kicillof.

The Buenos Aires governor had met in the morning with his own advisory committee. This Friday it will be the turn of the 135 mayors of the Province. “From the beginning we have argued that the measures must be adopted together and accompanied by the necessary legal instruments and economic assistance,” said Kicillof, who expects a coordinated policy for the AMBA. His relatives demand that the City forceful measures rather than declarative ones.

The sanitarist Mario rovere He pointed out – in line with previous statements by the governor – that the second wave hits young people harder and exposes pregnant women to more dangers.