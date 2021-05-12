A weather relaxed and business President Alberto Fernández had the second day in France, before his working lunch with Emmanuel Macron. When the possibilities of advancing on a bridge loan with the Paris Club grow, eight of the French businessmen and bankers investing in Argentina They had breakfast with him at the Argentine embassy on rue Cimarosa.

Laurent Dassault, the PDG of the Dassault group and investor in Argentina, Arnaud Breullic, president of exploration and production of the oil company Total, Eric Scotto of Akuo Energy, Christel Bories, PDG of Eramet, David Corchia, PDG of Total Eren, Raphael Latz, the PDG of Louis Dreyfus Company, one of the old investors in the country, the Argentine Facundo Etcheberehere, director of global public affairs at Danone, the French group in full reconversion, and Jean Louis Girodelle, general director of the Lazare bank, which previously restructured Argentine debt, were part of the guests. Health restrictions in France prevent greater presences.

Inflation, facilities for exports and transfers of funds, fears of default, an agreement with the IMF and the Paris Club and investment possibilities were the topics discussed on the first floor of the embassy. In the spacious living room, with coffee and croissants, Fernandez respected social distance with the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, to his left.

Billionaire Laurent Dassault was the first to arrive. A fan of Argentina and investor for 20 years has met all the presidents of the last 30 years. “I have been in Argentina for 20 years, I love that country, I make wines, I sell airplanes. The point of Argentina is to find the best president and it is the Argentines who must find him, ”he told Clarín.

Laurent Dassault before meeting Alberto Fernández in Paris. (Noel Smart)

With his investment in wines in Mendoza and his aviation group, this French billionaire who created the Mirage, Rafal and the Exocet missile fighters tested in the Falklands war, wants to continue investing in the country.

”The luck is that we sell the Flecha de los Andes wine for export in dollars. We only sell 10 percent in Argentina. We suffer inflation due to fixed costs. But the balance is positive for us, “he explained.

When rumors speak of a probable granting of a Paris Club bridge loan so that Argentina does not fall into default in May, if it does not manage to pay its last installment before an agreement with the IMF, Dassault spoke in favor of “an attitude more flexible ”of credit organizations in the middle of a pandemic.

“The IMF must have a more positive vision. Argentina is a rich country and Argentines are a very strong people. It must be run as President Menem was before. In 2000 it went better. It must once again be a strong country. Inflation must be reduced. Everything must be done to make the weight stronger. I will ask the President and Minister Guzmán to save Argentina, ”he said.

The Louis Dreyfus Company group is one of the French capitals that have been in the country for the longest time. Rafael Latz, its CEO, also attended the breakfast with the President.

“We have been present for 120 years. We are actors in the exports of agricultural raw materials such as soybeans, wheat, corn, cotton. We have invested a lot in the country. Our affair figure $ 5 billion. What we love when we do business is stability. So there are many important investments to be made in Argentina to accompany the government when raw materials are essential ”, explained Rafael Latz to Clarín.

Alberto Fernández upon arriving at the Argentine embassy in Paris. (Noel Smart)

“I have no opinion on the IMF. I leave it to the Government. We are here to sustain the economy, help people by employing them, and export raw materials. Inflation is an issue and we can fight inflation if we are more local actors and we can access materials locally. There are a number of points we want to make, “he said.

Elegant and in a blue suit, the director of Banco Lazare, Jean Louis Girodolle, preferred discretion about what he would ask the President. It was this institution that managed the restructuring of the Argentine debt after the default. The only Argentine present was Facundo Etchebehere, from Danone.