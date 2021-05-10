(Lisbon. Special Envoy). The closure of his 24-hour stopover in Lisbon, the president Alberto Fernandez and the rest of the entourage are received at Portuguese noon by the prime minister, Antonio Costa, at a lunch in which the Argentine president will seek to finish sealing Portugal’s support for the renegotiation with the Monetary Fund.

“Friend, what a pleasure to see you again, now as President!”, Was the welcome to Fernández, before 8 in Buenos Aires. They will have a meeting, then a joint statement, and then a lunch.

At the meeting they will take the opportunity to talk about the negotiations between the European Union (EU) and Mercosur. Costa is the pro tempore president of the EU and Fernández of Mercosur. They will take advantage, from their positions, to bring positions closer to the, for now, long-standing agreement between both commercial regions.

In the previous one, the minister Martin Guzman he had a meeting with his finance peer, Joao Leao. The only one he hadn’t visited on his recent tour.

For Fernández, the “Portugal model“According to the IMF with which the European country advanced in 2011, based on an expansive policy program, it is the renegotiation to follow that during these months Minister Guzmán seeks to close with Kristalina Georgieva, the director of the multilateral organization.

That is what the head of state talked about with his peer Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa during the 45-minute meeting, then extended to the rest of the delegation, in the Belem Palace, in the first meeting of the official agenda of the five-day trip to Europe.

Fernández and Costa, this Monday in Lisbon. Photo: EFE.

“Portugal had an unusual program with the IMF, of economic recovery, that Argentina seeks to imitate“They explained at this time. Fernández and Costa built a strong bond during the last year. They spoke for the last time in February, by teleconference:” We have many coincidences in the eyes of the world, “they trust the delegation.

Is he first destination of the tour that will continue this Tuesday in Madrid, then through Paris and finally with Rome. In all destinations, the objective is the same: to obtain the support of the main European leaders for the renegotiation with the Fund. And from Pope Francis.

Late on Sunday, the only night in Lisbon, Fernández, the first lady and the entire entourage dined informally at the ambassador’s residence Rodolfo Gil, in the suburbs of the city, the area where the ambassadors live. They had a cheese entree and a shredded meat with mashed sweet potato. Some had red wine. They returned to the hotel, facing the Tagus River, after midnight.

