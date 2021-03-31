After the multiple criticisms he received from Mauricio Macri, President Alberto Fernández decided to fight back and warned that his predecessor “says crazy things” and “has very little ability to understand the damage caused“.

“I do not like to talk a lot about him because there are so many crazy things that he says that it does not make sense. In addition, it seems to me that he has very little capacity to understand the damage he has caused,” said the Head of State.

Fernández thus replied to the questions he received from the former president, who reappeared on the public stage to present his book “First time“And he took the opportunity to repudiate the policies of the national government. Even Macri came to warn that the Executive” is without leadership. “

The President’s response is part of an interview he gave to C5N, after his participation in the TV Overdose program that is broadcast by that signal, last Saturday.

Fernández: “Macri has a certain denial attitude”

The head of state opined that “Macri has a certain denial attitude to think that the issue of human rights is a job, to say that he does not believe that so many have disappeared. ”

“That denialist attitude does not lead to acting as he acts. This is explained. It is not from now, it is forever,” he completed when asked why he believes that Macri did not speak to commemorate the Day of Remembrance, on March 24. .

On the contrary, Fernández highlighted the decision of the Buenos Aires head of government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, to spread a message on his social networks to share a painful personal experience: with a short video, the communal leader recalled that his father was taken away in a “Green Falcon” and they held him in the clandestine detention center known as the Well of Banfield, until they finally released him.

“Rodríguez Larreta’s father actually lived through a very traumatic situation in those years of the dictatorship. I know the issue because I was a lawyer for one of those people who was involved in those events as a victim, too. But what I believe is that the 24 March we must remember them, because if we forget we are sending to the devil, killing, a very tragic part of Argentine history, which due to its tragedy we should not repeat, “he said.

Followed, he added: “I hope that just as Rodríguez Larreta did, which he does because he lived it firsthand, everyone understands that there were countless victims in the dictatorship that force us to keep memories alive so that this never happens again.”

However, the president later stressed that he “does not see” that Macri and Rodríguez Larreta differ on other issues. “It would be very good if the differences exist. I do not see them differ, for example, on the direction the economy has to take, I do not see them doing self-criticism about what they did in economic matters, in social matters, I do not see them doing it (to Rodríguez Larreta), “he lamented.

And he clarified that his words are “with the utmost respect “ towards Rodríguez Larreta because, he remarked, “unlike the opinion I have of Macri, he is a man who works, who dedicates time to work.”

On the other hand, Fernández once again denounced that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) granted him a loan of around 57,100 million dollars (of which about 46,000 million dollars were drawn) to the government of Cambiemos to promote the race for the Macri’s reelection.

“That is what everyone says, it is not that we say it, it has been said publicly (Mauricio) Claver (former representative of the United States to the IMF) and well, it is obvious. It does not make sense that they have lent to a country that was in default at that time such an amount of money to be returned in such a short time, “insisted the President.

AFG