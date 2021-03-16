The president, Alberto Fernández, announced that the new Minister of Justice of the Nation will be the national deputy Martín Soria, and said that the Rionegrino has “a look equal to mine so that Justice works better”.

In a report for Channel 9, Fernández said that he still did not accept the resignation of Marcela Losardo, but that this Monday he had lunch with Soria. “I spoke to him a little about what my expectations are and he agreed to take over. So yes. He has to take the time to resign as a deputy, to have his resignation accepted and all that, but it will be Martín Soria,” he confirmed.

Regarding the reasons for his appointment, the head of state replied that “he understands well, he is someone who worked in the courts, understand well what is happening in Justice today and has a look similar to mine. “

Martín Soria, the replacement for Marcela Losardo in the Ministry of Justice of the Nation. Photo Rolando Andrade Stracuzzi

“All I want is for the rule of law to work as it should, for that we need a justice that corresponds to that,” he added.

Fernández also clarified that He “did not” consult “with anyone” his decision and that “there were many names, unlike what many think.”

About Soria, he said that “his work helps to unravel the links between power and Justice. He did a strange job, he began to check who entered and who left the Casa Rosada. And so he began to detect striking things. It is a job that verifies something that has been raised for a long time, about that gray area where justice is linked to political power and economic organizations“.

At the same time, he explained that he is not only concerned with “corruption processes” in the Justice, but “also with processes for damages that take years, bankruptcies that take years” and “the need to reverse them.”

On Losardo’s departure, he said: “She has put incalculable effort into her task and she interpreted very well what I wanted to do. I wanted justice to review itself. I have not asked any judge for impeachment, neither removed nor denounced. I hoped that justice would do and justice did not. “

“Marcela felt a certain unease that it was very difficult to do it that way, and she told me that she preferred to take a step to the side. And it also influenced the appearance of a prosecutor who in her life saw her say that she called her to show solidarity for the complaint for the one that ended up being processed in Dolores, “Fernández said with a reference to Carlos Stornelli.

News in development