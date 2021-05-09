A classic for ministers: eat a feint. They consult the President, he gives them his agreement and they then put it into practice. If it causes internal noise, they are reprimanded by Fernández for executing something that was not yet “totally” decided. It happened to several who chewed bile because they were left in the open when that decision was agreed unleashes the fury of the wholesale partner of the Frente de Todos. The last to step on that mine was Martín Guzmán, whose metamorphosis is a portrait of his political reality: he has gone from being the “wonder boy” – as some of his colleagues ironically nickname him – to “IMF delegate” in Argentina, as contemptuously they call it in the most closed Kirchnerism.

The minister suffers the fury of Cristina, who passed from respect to disqualification and from there to disqualification (“Let him get off the pony”, they say he snapped at Fernández referring to Guzmán’s alleged arrogance).

The underlying problem is the system on which the government was formed in which Cristina’s opinion prevails more than that of the President. Every day there is an attenuated Basualdo case. For example, Guzmán on a recent visit to Moscow left the Argentine ambassador out of the meetings. The diplomat informed the Vice President of this marginalization and not the Chancellor, his formal boss. Or the President, who found out about this friction through Cristina.

Guzmán has taken another step against the opinion of Kirchnerism by calling for the segmentation of subsidies. He did not say anything new: they are privileged. True, but for the K world it is an intolerable insult. The definition of the minister occurred the same day that Fernández announced social benefits, which he had previously discarded, to relieve pressure from his partner.

The challenge of the minister is evident: he ratifies that will try to do what Basualdo and his faction refuse. His room for maneuver is getting narrower, although he remains free to leave. And if Guzmán resigns in this election year, the outcome of which the government fears, they will have a bigger problem than they already have. The only program of the minister is to try to reduce the deficit. That means restrictions that Cristina and Máximo do not accept because they think that it can be lethal for their political and judicial future.

Alberto Fernández and an euphoric speech in Ensenada, before the eyes of Cristina Kirchner.

There is the heart of the matter. The zigzagging Fernández he screams helplessly trying to make his speech credible. He does not speak to society, his harsh message is directed at Cristina, wrapped in her fury.

The appeasement that the President is trying is not working for him. Perhaps you should listen to some advice for once, like the one the trade unionists brought to your ear at the last lunch in Olivos. Let him use the power he has, they told him.

Today he goes to Europe to rebuild his image. He will have a fleeting but important agenda: he will be received by a battered Pedro Sánchez, Emmanuel Macron, Mario Draghi, Sergio Mattarella, Pope Francis, the Portuguese Antonio Costa. He takes it to Guzmán as an act of reaffirmation.

It can have that effect for the minister or be the luxurious luster of his funeral.