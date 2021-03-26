From the Casa Rosada, President Alberto Fernández holds a virtual meeting with his counterparts from Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay, Bolivia and Chile to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Asunción that created Mercosur. The meeting, which was scheduled for 10, It took a few minutes due to the inconvenience to connect that Bolivian leaders, Luis Arce, had.

The opening word of the event, in which the Mercosur Citizenship Statute (ECM) will be presented, is in charge of Alberto Fernández, who assumed the presidency of the bloc last December.

A priori, there would be no special announcements, but There are expectations about what the neighbors will say about Venezuela after the Argentine government’s decision to withdraw from the Lima Group. After Fernández’s presentation, his peers Jair Bolsonaro (Brazil), Miguel Abdo Benítez (Paraguay), Luis Lacalle Pou (Uruguay), Luis Arce (Bolivia) and Sebastián Piñera (Chile) will speak.

The Statute, which will be presented by Foreign Minister Felipe Solá, compiles rights and benefits that directly impact the lives of the inhabitants of these nations in diverse matters such as movement of people and residence, borders, work, social security, education, consular cooperation, communications and consumer protection.

In principle, the Government had planned a face-to-face meeting in Buenos Aires in what would be the first meeting between Alberto and Bolsonaro, who maintain a tense relationship. But, weeks ago, Solá reported that the meeting was going virtual. The reason given by the Government for suspending the summit at the CCK was the worsening of the regional situation of the coronavirus pandemic.

Thirty years after its creation, Mercosur suffers from central issues. Argentina’s neighbors demand that it can sign free trade agreements with the countries that it had been negotiating (Canada, Korea, Lebanon, Singapore, among others). They want to lower the common external tariff, while Argentina insists on closing the Mercosur-European Union, a bloc that has strongly objected to the FTA, now due to differences in environmental standards with Brazil.

