Fernández and two others mentioned were accused of embezzlement of public resources, violation of the duties of a public official and abuse of authority | Photo: EFE/Antonio Lacerda

The Federal Public Ministry of Argentina denounced former president Alberto Fernández (2019-2023) and two other people for evidence of an alleged scheme of embezzlement of public resources in the National Social Security Administration (Anses), the country's social security body.

According to information from the newspaper Clarín, the prosecution also accused Alberto Pagliano, former head of the state-owned company Nación Seguros SA, and Héctor Martínez Sosa, husband of Fernández's secretary.

Preliminary investigations and a Clarín report highlighted irregularities generated by a 2021 presidential decree that imposed on the public sector the obligation to take out insurance for retirees exclusively with Nación Seguros.

The complaints indicated that, for these contracts, Nación Seguros subcontracted intermediaries who received commissions of 17%, a rate three times higher than the market rate, and whose earnings reached 20 billion Argentine pesos per year (R$ 120 million in current values) .

Fernández and the others mentioned were accused of embezzlement of public resources, violation of the duties of a public official and abuse of authority.

Based on this complaint, the Federal Public Ministry will ask the Court for a series of authorizations for measures with the aim of producing evidence.

The Anti-Corruption Office of the new president, Javier Milei, requested access to information on the case, with the aim of requesting entry into the process as a plaintiff.