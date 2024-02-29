Former Argentine president is suspected of embezzling funds from an alleged illegal contract with an insurance company; Fernández denies wrongdoing

The former president of Argentina Alberto Fernández was denounced this Thursday (29.Feb.2024) by the country's Public Ministry for allegedly embezzling funds in an illicit contracting of insurance for government workers. Fernández denies the accusations.

In 2021, the politician signed a decree that obliged state public entities to contract services provided by the insurance company National Insuranceof Banco de la Nación Argentina. The suspicion is that the hiring, considered irregular by the MP, was used to divert funds.



Argentine prosecutor Ramiro González accused Fernández, insurance broker Héctor Martínez Sosa and former head of Nación Seguros Alberto Pagliano for the alleged embezzlement. It will be up to the courts to decide whether or not to accept the Public Prosecutor’s complaint.

In an interview with La Red radio this Thursday, Alberto Fernández, who left the Presidency at the end of 2023, denied irregularities. “It does not seem reasonable to me that the complaint or the note that gave rise to the complaint […] I urge everyone to come in and look at my sworn statements if anything has changed. Find out if my family got rich or if there is some front man who benefited,” he said..