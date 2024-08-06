Former Argentine President Alberto Fernández was accused by his ex-wife Fabiola Yáñez of gender-based violence, according to justice sources cited by the local press on Tuesday (6).

According to the publications, Yáñez decided to file a criminal complaint against the former president for physical violence and harassment.

When asked by EFE about the complaint, the Peronist politician simply said that “it is a very ungrateful moment” and that, for now, he will not make any statements to the press.

The complaint was made after the Argentine justice system, as part of an investigation into the former president’s alleged influence peddling, found messages in June according to which Fernández had physically attacked Yáñez.

As part of the investigation led by federal judge Julián Ercolini, the Justice Department found photos of Yáñez with signs of violence on his body on the cell phone of María Cantero, the former president’s secretary, and text and audio conversations in which the former Argentine first lady accuses Fernández of attacks that allegedly occurred at the presidential residence in Olivos (Buenos Aires province).

According to a report published a few days ago by the newspaper Clarín, the messages and photos date from different times, including when Yáñez was pregnant with her son Francisco, who was born on April 11, 2022.

The contents of Cantero’s cell phone, from 2019 to this year, were extracted as part of an investigation into alleged corruption surrounding the contracting of insurance by public bodies during the Fernández government.

According to Clarín, Judge Ercolini opened a confidential file on the case in June, which he decided to share with the Gender Violence Office of the Argentine Supreme Court, which asked to summon the former first lady, who lives in Madrid with her son.

According to the newspaper, Ercolini informed Yáñez about the evidence that would indicate the possible commission of the crime of minor injuries in the context of gender-based violence, but she responded in July that she had no intention of traveling to Argentina to file the complaint.

However, according to judicial sources, Yáñez told Ercolini on Tuesday that he would file the complaint, and the judge immediately ordered restraining and protective measures in his favor.

Yáñez, 43, an actress and journalist, met Fernández, now 65, in 2013 when she did an interview with him, and a year later the two began dating.

The relationship was discreet, except for the news of Yáñez’s pregnancy, the birth of Francisco and the public and judicial scandal triggered in 2020 by the leak of photos of the then first lady’s birthday party with friends at the presidential residence when Argentina was under strict confinement decreed by Fernández himself due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

