The pandemic revealed a reality: Argentina is poor. The populist model is incapable of generating wealth. The idea of ​​financing the State by appropriating the income of the productive sectors by issuing banknotes and going into debt makes us increasingly poor and faces the limitations that are observed today.

Generating wealth as the market capitalist and state capitalist models (called socialists) do, requires decades of hardship and sacrifice, that the Argentine voters of the two majority currents do not seem to tolerate.

“If you want to see life as rosy, put 20 cents in the slot,” said Raúl González Tuñon and the candidates repeat: “Put the vote in the ballot box and you will see life rosy”. In one case, the cost of your frustration will be paid by the opposition and what they represent: the anti-people, the concentrated powers, the IMF, the oligarchy, the financial homeland, among others. On the other hand, that same cost will be covered by corrupt politicians, the union bureaucracy, the state apparatus, the picketers.

Alberto Fernández and Cristina Kirchner.

These speeches have short legs. We saw it with Mauricio Macri and we see it now with Alberto Fernández. The lukewarm and contradictory measures do not produce the expected results and to face fundamental transformations, to start the long and painful path towards the announced model in both cases, would lead to conflicts, discontent and loss of power, which is the highest objective of politicians.

According to this logic we see the president Fernandez balancing coexisting between the market and socialism, going from one measure to another of the opposite sign. All while becoming a tightrope walker such as the character of the “Violinist on the roof” who, while hesitantly walking through a gabled roof, at the risk of falling to one side or the other, tries to hit notes that sound sweet to the ears of all, while humming: “If I were rich …”.

Daniel Enrique Molinari

“Let’s call things by their name”

Former Vice President Amado Boudou

Alberchristinism’s public relations officials have a tough job finding ways to tell what to hide. For example, adjustment becomes “readjustment of values”, the modifications to laws promoted by one sector of the same government by another sector are “the logical divergences in a coalition.”

Not long ago they have introduced the word lawfare (something like judicial warfare) to use as a kind of plug to cover all the accusations of corruption that weigh on current and past members of the government.

But a word does not hide the obvious. Some years ago, when someone was publicly accused of an act of corruption, he was quick to publish the reasons why the accusation was wrong, with conclusive data and evidence, to save his honor. Today he limits himself to attributing the accusations to the lawfare and to challenge, prosecute and discredit the prosecutors or judges who accuse them.

Honesty doesn’t matter, even if everyone knows the allegations are true. There is a vice president who cannot give a press conference open to journalism because she could not answer simple questions, like the one she was asked in the United States at the only conference she could not avoid.

There is no lawfare that covers the confession of a former judge of the Nation that admitted that he was “shocked” to dismiss the presidential couple from the accusation of illicit enrichment, a crime corroborated by the same accountant who prepared the false presentations.

A former vice president complains that the Executive did nothing to repair the consequences of the lawfare that, according to him, haunts him (and he forgets the division of powers). That former official was convicted by fifteen judges, including the Supreme Court.

Enough of euphemisms and lawfare. If things were called by their names (adjustment, anarchy, corruption) we would have some chance of regaining some respect.

Hector Pastorino

About voluntary termination of pregnancy

Protesters who camped outside Congress to await the result of the Senate vote on the debate on the legalization of abortion.

A well-known journalist wrote that “the sanction of the abortion law has meant a new defeat for the Vatican State” (the other would have been the approval of euthanasia in Spain). This statement is frivolous. It is actually a dramatic advance of the States on the most important of human rights, the right to life.

Those who defended abortion, despite having science at their disposal, stubbornly refused to clarify whether what is aborted is a tumor or a developing human person. And one thing is not the same as the other. The only one who was tepidly encouraged to say something was Minister Ginés González García, who surprised the planet by revealing that what is in the pregnant woman’s womb “is a phenomenon.” That clarification was enough for most.

The fact that in many countries abortion is law, does not mean that we should imitate them. There were times when in these important countries slavery was legal, disregarding private property, nullifying individual or political freedoms and even taking away the right to life from certain groups.

These atrocities lasted as long as the moral indifference of the population tolerated them. And I think this could be the case with abortion, because killing a fetus should be as reprehensible as doing it with a child or an adult. They are stages of human life only separated by time and life must be defended in each of them.

The sanction of the law on legal, safe and free abortion is not only a defeat for the Vatican but, mainly, for the opinion of science, human morality and common sense.

Humberto Guglielmin

Against the use of horses in carts

A cart pulled by a horse

In 2012 we made headlines as a municipality because blood traction in our district was going to end. Nobody was against the work of urban reclaimers, but obviously the animal abuse that this activity entails.

The local NGO, with much greater compassion than the policy makers, is barely able to rescue these animals. Yes, it is rescue because the horses here are beaten and starved. They are mistreated in ways unimaginables: they continue to kill horses that are shot, they are forced to satisfy hunger with whatever garbage, there are foals that are hooked to carts that exceed their strength, females that are forced to give birth, accelerating the process.

They are those same carters who have abandoned their job as urban recyclers to now pick up branches, debris, garbage bags, household appliances. Up to half a car! Of course, the one who carries the weight that plus the one with three or four people above is the animal.

I remember that Vice President Cristina Fernández hinted that a politician who feels incapable should step aside. Well, if the mayor Mayra Mendoza does not know how to control something that is prohibited by ordinance or if she prefers to spend the money on painting the Municipal Theater in colors as a sign of sexual inclusion and does not listen to the complaints of the people, you know what you can do.

Almost 10 years since that news, which the previous mayor Francisco Gutiérrez praised, and there were no improvements.

Enough blood traction! Because it is legally prohibited and because he is being an accessory to other crimes.

Daniela oliveira

