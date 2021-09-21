In a climate rarefied by the political debacle of recent days that was evident in his worn face, Alberto Fernández presented the new ministers on Monday as a kind of relaunch of the administration and referred for the first time to the internal tensions that Cristina Kirchner reflected in his letter last Thursday.

“The debates have never affected me. The solution is not that they divide us, they will not see me trapped in unnecessary disputes,” said the President in the brief speech he delivered before the formal swearing-in in his attempt to mask the differences with the vice president and La Cámpora, who last week had their most tense chapter and which led to the departure of Santiago Cafiero of the Chief of Cabinet and the incorporation of historical officials of Kirchnerism.

In that sense, Fernández welcomed Juan Manzur as coordinating minister, to Anibal Fernandez in the Ministry of Security – he presented him as a former “minister of various things” -, to Julian Dominguez in Agriculture, Daniel Filmus in Science and Technology, Jaime Perczyk in Education and John Ross in the Ministry of Communication and Press.

He also made the move to the Cafiero Chancellery official, with which he gave himself a warm hug. His removal from the Chief of Cabinet had been repeatedly requested by Kirchnerism.

Cristina Kirchner was not there, who does not usually appear in these types of events and who moved the Frente de Todos last Thursday with the explosive letter that detonated part of the cabinet and that accelerated the changes that Fernández was still meditating with his intimate team of collaborators.

The rest of the main partners of the Government coalition did give the present: Máximo Kirchner, Sergio Massa, Eduardo “Wado” by Pedro and Axel Kicillof, who was also forced to send officials of his extreme confidence -among them, his friend Carlos Bianco, provincial chief of Cabinet- to accept, reluctantly, the arrival of mayors of Greater Buenos Aires, promoted by the former President and her child.

“We are now beginning in this stage of reflection, I continue to believe that there are two countries in conflict and that we have to solve this, “the President remarked in campaign code.

The intention of the Government is to leave behind as soon as possible the frictions of the last days that left the coalition on the brink of rupture and to work to try to discount with the opposition after the defeat of the primaries.

Official sources confirmed that the head of state plans to announce in the coming days the first of the economic measures that were to be made official last week and that were postponed by the inmates. Mainly aimed at trying to boost consumption in the middle and low sectors.

It will be, as this newspaper anticipated, a kind of trickle of initiatives that the Casa Rosada wants to capitalize on in the face of the November elections that, according to the transcendent, could lead to new cabinet changes. Especially in the economic area that haunts Cristina Kirchner and to the group led by the head of the block of Deputies of the Frente de Todos.

“The differences are finished and settled”, Manzur tried to hide after the oath. The Tucuman arrived at the Bicentennial Museum with his own fans after landing at noon in the City and once he was able to negotiate with Osvaldo Jaldo, his successor.

And he revealed another of the topics that the Government will want to impose in the face of the elections together with the economic agenda, and that were buried by the defeat and the political crisis: the post-pandemic. “It is ending (the pandemic),” said the man from Tucumán. He could announce this Tuesday greater easing with Carla Vizzotti.

“There was a strange climate”, they recognized however Clarion a couple of officials who participated in the swearing-in at the Bicentennial Museum, covered by ministers and secretaries of state, governors, trade unionists such as Hugo Moyano, Antonio Caló and Héctor Daer, and legislators.

All the ministers were present, including the outgoing, with the exception of Nicolás Trotta -one of the most annoying- and Roberto Salvarezza. Neither was Juan Pablo Biondi, the former presidential spokesman, who the former President accused in her public letter of mounting “operations” against him.

The jury also exhibited the new role that Aníbal Fernández will seek to have in the cabinet, beyond his role at the head of the Ministry of Security. This Monday, in fact, he asked “more questions to the journalists accredited in Casa Rosada in his first press conference as a new minister.

On the Sunday of the defeat, he had been one of the first to request cabinet changes from the C5N screen. His entry into the government seeks to give political volume to the team of officials.

By this time, meanwhile, Manzur, Domínguez, Filmus, Fernández, Perczyk and Cafiero had finished outlining their teams of collaborators. In various offices of Casa Rosada there were still advisers who had little certainty about their future.