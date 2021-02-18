President Alberto Fernández signed this Wednesday the decree that includes on the agenda of the extraordinary sessions the Modification of Income Tax that exempts all workers in a dependency relationship and retirees who earn up to 150,000 pesos per month gross.

According to the decree 106/2021, published after midnight in the Official Gazette, Fernández added to the agenda that the Congress of the Nation will discuss the “Bill to replace subsection c) of the first paragraph and the fourth paragraph of article 30 of the Tax Law. Earnings (TO 2019) (Exp. 6960-D-2020) ”.

Extraordinary sessions end at the end of the month, therefore the debate in committees could start next week.

Meanwhile, in the coming days the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Massa, will receive representatives of the unions to analyze a request from truck driver Hugo Moyano to exempt from the payment of Earnings some items of the income of the workers in relation to dependency, such as the bonus, per diem, overtime and additional hours such as snacks (payment for food) and those that compensate for tasks in unfavorable areas.

For his part, Massa argued Tuesday that of the 9 million workers in a dependency relationship, 2,303,600 pay Winnings.

If your law is passed, those who pay will be 733,000 workers, a percentage similar to that paid in the first decade of the century.

The opposition announced that it will support the initiative, but wants self-employed workers to also be included in the exception and to raise exemptions such as spending on education for the workers’ families.