President Alberto Fernández affirmed this Friday that “it is time to understand that capitalism has not given good results “, since it generated “inequality and injustice”.

“It is time to understand that capitalism as we knew it until the pandemic has not given good results, has generated inequality and injustice “, highlighted Fernández in the plenary session of the 2021 Saint Petersburg Economic Forum.

In a recorded message, the President stressed: “If we are going to build another capitalism, it must be a capitalism that does not forget the concept of solidarity.”

In addition, he warned that it is “very difficult to develop with outlandish debts and huge rates, and that all this must be paid in installments that definitely do not favor the growth and development” of the communities.

“If the pandemic taught us anything, it is that no one is saved alone, and that there may be a time when the most powerful and weakest (countries) tremble and fall in the face of a virus,” Fernández emphasized.

Along these lines, he considered that “the world had been organized on weak bases, so weak that a being imperceptible to human sight was capable of dragging lives and the world’s central economies.”

AFG