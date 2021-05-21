Forty eight hours later to affirm that he would not order a return to Phase 1, President Alberto Fernández announced on the national chain a strict closure for nine days for all districts on epidemiological alert, which will include the suspension of face-to-face classes and all non-essential economic activities. The City, which had maintained presence, will accompany the measure at all school levels.

The Executive finally maintained the bridge holiday of May 24 -the suspension he had reported was never made official- to affect economic activity as little as possible and a package of palliative measures announced the increase. The new DNU to alleviate the advance of the second wave of coronavirus will be published this Friday in the Official Gazette.

Measure It will be in force from Saturday, May 22 at 00 hours until Sunday, May 30, inclusive.. Social, economic, educational, religious and sports activities are also suspended in person. Only gastronomic establishments with home delivery or pick-up will be enabled. Those who are not exempted, will only be able to circulate around their respective homes between 6 and 18. Until today, almost all the country’s provinces, with the exception of Misiones and Jujuy, among others, should implement the measures, according to sources. officers.

“We are living the worst time since the pandemic started”, The president emphasized twice during his 20-minute message recorded at the Bicentennial Museum, in front of his main collaborators. “There are cities and provinces that today have their health system on the edge, with public hospitals and private sanatoriums that are on the verge of not being able to respond,” he said to justify the measures.

The graphics that Alberto Fernández showed during his speech.

After one semana of records of infections and deaths -this Thursday 35,884 new cases were counted- the President was convinced of the need to promote the package of measures again. “We are not going back to Phase 1. The people are not resisting it,” the president had said on Tuesday.

Executive officials argued that the tightening does not mean a reversal of the President. “This is not a Phase 1, like the one established last year,” they explained.

As of May 31 and until June 11 inclusive, as explained by the President, activities will be resumed within the framework of the measures established by the DNU that expired this Friday. However, on the weekend On June 5 and 6, the closure will be maintained in the most critical areas in sanitary matters.

Fernandez defended the spirit of the current DNU which includes an epidemiological semaphore with predetermined actions, according to the level of contagion and pointed out that the same purpose had the bill that he sent to Congress and has resistance in the Deputies. “I feel an ethical duty to preserve the life of each one of you,” he said while projected graphs illustrating the rise in infections in the last two months.

From the Government they reported that vehicle registration permits for essential personnel will remain active. Meanwhile, those documentation of non-essential activities will be canceled and must be processed again. Those special, limited and for face-to-face schooling will also be suspended. The Ministry of Transport did not have until now information on interjurisdictional flights and trips, which would continue only in principle for essential workers. Public transportation will be kept for essential personnel only.

By noon the head of state had completed the round of dialogue with governors that began on Wednesday after receiving the diagnosis by the committee of infectious diseases, who recommended moving forward with a strict closure. Fernández had anticipated to the provincial leaders that he would impose more severe measures than those that now governed. The President obtained the support of the bulk of the governors of the ruling party and the opposition. He also received the support of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, who resisted the closure of classes before the Supreme Court, which ruled in his favor, a detail that Fernández recalled in his speech.

The head of Government clarified that the Non-essential businesses will be able to continue working from the door out and that the industry and construction will remain open in the terms allowed by the national DNU. In the province they maintained that they will wait for the presidential DNU to inform what essential activities they will keep open.

The Cordovan Governor Juan Schiaretti and Omar Perotti from Santa Fe, who had also differentiated themselves from the government weeks ago, rushed to communicate that they will adhere to the official initiative. Fernández also alluded to the lack of controls in various jurisdictions, a claim that was repeated in recent weeks in the Casa Rosada and that was addressed to the provincial leaders.

The graphics that Alberto Fernández showed during his speech.

Towards the end of his speech, the President announced the arrival of 4 million vaccines that will serve to speed up the vaccination process, even if did not give details about the origin from the same. “By accelerating the application, in a few more weeks we will have vaccinated all people at risk,” he said. He also reiterated that Russia will speed up Sputnik shipping and added that he held talks with the Chinese president to buy back Sinopharm.

The head of state also announced a robust package of measurements for the sectors most affected by the new closure. It will include an increase in the amounts allocated to the REPRO program for companies and sectors in crisis, which already represent a state investment of $ 52 billion. In addition, the update of the Alimentar card, which had already been announced, and the amounts for the beneficiaries of the employment plans will begin to be paid.

Fernández argued that this social investment will not represent any more monetary issue and that will be supported with the increase in collection and with the wealth tax promoted by Máximo Kirchner in Congress.