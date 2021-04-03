President Alberto Fernández warned this Saturday that he does not know how coronavirus was spread, he assured that he is well, without “no worrisome symptoms” and he stressed that “if it weren’t for the vaccine, obviously he would be having a very bad time.”

“I have no idea how I got it. I know there was in the farm here, some case in the kitchen, but I called the mayor of the farm and he told me that the person had no contact with me, “he reviewed.

Fernández said this in statements to AM750 radio, where he publicly reappeared for the first time since yesterday it was confirmed that he is transiting the disease.

“I feel good. Mine was almost preventive because yesterday was my birthday and I was able to play the guitar, have lunch with my son and Fabiola. I spent the day as well and at night, when I returned to the room I had a rare headacheIt was not an intense pain but it was annoying, “he said.

I wanted to tell you that at the end of today, after presenting a fever record of 37.3 and a slight headache, I performed an antigen test which was positive. – Alberto Fernández (@alferdez) April 3, 2021

“I don’t have any worrisome symptoms”

In addition, he clarified that the doctor checked “his lungs and oxygen saturation” and that he thus verified that he is out of risk. “I don’t have any worrisome symptoms”, he remarked.

“If it weren’t for the vaccine, obviously I would be having a very bad time because of what they tell me about how the virus attacks a person my age, “he stressed.

The Head of State received, on January 21, the first dose of the medication against the coronavirus that the Russian institute Gamaleya developed and, in mid-February, he completed the treatment with the second application.

“My doctors say that obviously the vaccine generated an important amount of antibodies so that at this moment I am not passing it in the same way in which a 60-year-old person passes it who is infected,” he insisted.

In this regard, he considered that “what I believe is that this in any case should help us all to understand the risk we run, the virus appears in the most unexpected way.”

In addition, Fernández highlighted that he is isolated in the Quinta de Olivos guest house to avoid infecting other people.

“I’m isolated in the guest house, like crazy bad, not even the dogs come to see me, I’m here alone, “he joked.

After the suspension of the meeting with Larreta, with whom he said he will surely speak by phone in the course of the afternoon, Fernández said that his main concern is “to vaccinate those over 60 as soon as possible” and mark that “little by little it is accelerating the rate of vaccination ”.

On the growth of cases in AMBA, he was categorical: “I would like you to let’s do something to stop in the metropolitan area, “he said and put on the table the possibility of a curfew.

“There is a curfew in the world. What I think is appropriate is to talk to Horacio and Axel again so that we can design something together,” he said. “It is not an issue that can be resolved manu militari but it is true that we have to do something, “he added.