In the midst of the second wave of coronavirus hitting the country, Alberto Fernández assured that he talks with European leaders and seems to be speaking with “suburban mayors because they have the same problems” in the face of the coronavirus.

The president made the unusual comparison on Thursday in dialogue with Radius 10 by stating that the fault is vaccines “It is a problem that crosses the world and it is very difficult to find solutions because everyone is like us. “

He continued: “I speak with European leaders and it seems that you are speaking with mayors of the suburbs because they have the same problems, they are left without beds, without respirators. “

In the same report, Fernández was critical and ironic towards the opposition, particularly towards Mauricio Macri: “Help me get vaccines, if the world loves you.”

.While the Government seeks to agree on new sanitary measures to contain the second wave, the figures of the daily part of this Thursday generate concern about the advance of the pandemic.

In the last 24 hours, 14,430 new cases were confirmed of coronavirus in Argentina. It is the second highest figure since October 2020, after the 16,056 reported on Wednesday.

