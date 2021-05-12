(Paris-Special Envoy) President Alberto Fernández is in Paris this Wednesday, where he had a breakfast with businessmen who invest in Argentina and then arrived at the Elysee Palace to share a lunch with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron. Their meeting takes place within the framework of his tour of Europe, which he decided to extend one more day and will depart from Rome for Buenos Aires on Saturday at noon.

In a joint statement, the French president supported Argentina in its negotiations with the IMF and the Paris Club, while speaking of “working together” in this and other aspects.

“We want Argentina to reach an agreement with the IMF for a program that restores the macroeconomic stability of your country. I know what your country’s efforts are. France is by your side. We want Argentina to speak constructively with the creditors of the Paris Club and we will continue this work together, we will continue talking, “said Macron.

At his side, Fernández thanked Macron for his support and stated: “Both in negotiations with private creditors and with the Paris Club and the IMF, France has always accompanied us. We are going to talk like good friends that we are. It will be one fruitful meeting as they have all been “.

Both agreed on their “concern” about issues concerning climate change and gender equality.

Fernández, who was received with the honors of a State visit -although it was a bilateral work meeting-, promised to participate in the Generation Equality Forum, which will be held from June 30 to July 2 in Paris and at which was invited by the French himself.

Macron also referred to the global crisis due to the coronavirus and called for “a solidarity treatment” of the pandemic, after which he reported that France promised to give Covax 500,000 doses from here at the end of June, which should prioritize “low-income countries” but also “all beneficiary countries, including Argentina.”

Until now, the president’s agenda culminated on Friday with the seminar at the Vatican, in which Minister Martín Guzmán will have a leading role linked to negotiations with the IMF.

However, the extension of the tour gives rise to the supposed reunion face to face that the head of state would have this Friday with Kristalina Georgieva, Director of the IMF, in the Italian capital. In the official procession, the conclave was almost given as a fact.

On Thursday, Fernández will have an audience with Pope Francis in the Paul IV room of the Vatican. Later he will meet with the Italian Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, and with the president of that country, Sergio Mattarella.

The agenda in Paris

After receiving the backing of the Portuguese Prime Minister, Antonio Costa, and the Spanish President, Pedro Sánchez, Fernández arrived in France on Tuesday afternoon. The main objective is to get support for the key negotiation that the country maintains with the Paris Club.

The idea of ​​the Argentine delegation is to advance as much as possible (if not to close it) in a “bridge agreement” with that organization. It is that at the end of the month just over 2 billion dollars are due and the Government seeks to refinance that amount and postpone the payment while negotiating with the IMF.

Before their meeting on Wednesday, Fernández gave strong support to the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, questioned in recent days, mainly from the harsh Kirchnerism.

“Martin has worked a lot on that and I think we are progressing well,” said Fernández in the lobby of the hotel where he is staying in the French capital.

The president held a meeting this Wednesday with French businessmen who invest in Argentina at the embassy headquarters in Paris, thus starting his official activity in France, the third leg of his tour of Europe.

The businessmen who attended the meeting -which lasted for an hour- were Arnaud Breuillac (Total), Laurent Dassault (Dassault), Eric Scotto (Akuo Energy), Christel Bories (Eramet), David Corchia (Total Eren), Raphael Latz ( Louis Dreyfus Company), Jean-Louis Girodolle (Lazard) and Facundo Etchebehere (Danone).

During the meeting, the president told the businessmen the reasons for his tour of Europe and “what he already spoke with (the first from Portugal, António) Costa and with (the president of the government of Spain, Pedro) Sánchez” .

Fernández had already met with these same eight businessmen in his previous stay in France, before the pandemic, in a meeting that had the participation of 30 leaders of the sector.

Last month, these eight businessmen met in France with the Minister of the Economy, Martín Guzmán, on a tour he had made in Europe.

Guzmán; Foreign Minister Felipe Solá; and the Secretary General of the Presidency, Julio Vitobello.

