For the first time since the pandemic began, Alberto Fernández drew up his message to announce measures well in advance. This Thursday night, after returning from the Ezeiza Airport where he received the million vaccines from Sinopharm, the President got to work fully on his speech and decided to record the message in a Casa Rosada that was semi-empty and in which there was hardly a small group of journalists left.

In the midst of strong secrecy, while it was affirmed that Alberto F. was meeting with his team defining measures, the president had a limited group of collaborators to give the last touch to his speech and he reviewed the slides that he would use to support the health data that drive a tightening of quarantine.

Thus, then the head of state went to the Bicentennial Museum and recorded his message. Accompanied by the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, the Secretary General of the Presidency, Julio Vitobello, and the presidential spokesman, Juan Pablo Biondi, Fernández sought to resume the “teacher” mode of the first ads.

The Presidency now defines the broadcast schedule for the message, taking into account that the measures will take effect from 0 this Saturday and that the districts must adapt their regulations to what the new DNU defines.

At the same time, the City of Buenos Aires is preparing for a new round of presence in schools. After Alberto’s intention to maintain the suspension in the Metropolitan Area was revealed, the head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, told his team to convey his will to keep the children in the classrooms and that, for the At the moment, I was only evaluating implementing virtual mode for the secondary.

Cafiero discussed this issue with his Buenos Aires counterpart, Felipe Miguel. And, once again, and despite the fact that there were more coincidences regarding lowering circulation by cutting other activities and increasing the time restriction, they did not agree.

This anticipates a new judicial dispute since, within hours of the expiration of the decree that the City challenged, the Supreme Court of Justice was not issued.