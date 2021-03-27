Alberto Fernandez he had to pay a penalty this Friday on the Illia Highway, since upon reaching one of the toll booths did not have the TelePASE system, mandatory from August 28, 2020 to avoid risks of contagion from Covid-19 and speed up circulation.

The chief executive, in addition to paying double the usual rate, agreed to be photographed with the employee who charged him, who asked him to share a selfie.

Alberto Fernández in his car. Stock Photo.

Aware of this situation, the highest authorities of Autopistas Urbanas SA (AUSA) contacted the highest representative of the Executive Power to send him the device he needs to circulate.

It all happened in the morning hours, when Fernández made the decision to drive his Toyota Corolla himself to head from Quinta de Olivos to the Casa Rosada. The president, although he usually leaves driving in the hands of his drivers, always expressed his predilection for taking over the wheel.