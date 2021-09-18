President Alberto Fernández headed a working meeting with governors in La Rioja this Saturday afternoon, with the intention of relaunching his government after the political crisis unleashed in the Executive after the tough electoral defeat in the PASO.

In front of the provincial leaders, he assured that his “candidates are the candidates of the governors“and that his” word is to be one more governor. “

“It is not a statement, I militate federalism as a central policy of my government“, insisted the President in the meeting that took place in La Rioja.

Eight governors participated in person in the meeting with Fernández at Ricardo Quintela’s residence, while another five did so virtually.

Alberto Fernández with the governors.

With the President and the new Chief of Cabinet Juan Manzur were the governors Sergio Uñac (San Juan), Jorge Capitanich (Chaco), Raúl Jalil (Catamarca), Alberto Rodríguez Saá (San Luis), Sergio Ziliotto (La Pampa), Gildo Insfrán (Formosa), Gerardo Zamora (Santiago del Estero) and Mariano Arcioni (Chubut).

Governors Axel Kicillof (Buenos Aires), Alicia Kirchner (Santa Cruz), Gustavo Bordet (Entre Ríos), Omar Perotti (Santa Fe) and Gustavo Melella (Tierra del Fuego) joined virtually.

At the end of the meeting, Manzur, Quintela and Gabriel Katopodis, Minister of Public Works, spoke to the media. The brand new head of ministers said that they made “an assessment of the current situation and the elections” and that the President was “clear with his self-criticism”.

“Each of the governors contributed their vision within the framework of a deeply federal country. coordinate actions to improve and reverse the electoral result. I think the conditions are there. There is a very important challenge. I see all the governors with this vocation and this delivery of service that I have no doubts, this situation is going to be reversed, “said Manzur.

Along the same lines, Quintela celebrated that they could “chat, debate and come up with a common proposal, a commitment of the Argentine provinces to work hard to reverse this situation“.

For his part, Katopodis insisted that “the Argentines sent a message and the President listened.” “We respond with more work, with the blinds that are being raised, with more public works and a government that is going to work so that this country can stand up,” the Minister of Public Works closed.



Alberto Fernández with the new Chief of Staff, Juan Manzur, in La Rioja.

After a tense Friday in which the names of the new officials closed late at night, and some meetings in Olivos this Saturday morning, the President arrived minutes before 2:00 p.m. in La Rioja to meet with the leaders and from there relaunch his government.

At the airport he was received by Governor Quintela and Manzur.

Fernández arrived accompanied by Katopodis; the Minister of Social Development, Juan Zabaleta; the head of Education, Jaime Perzyck; and with the Interior Minister, Eduardo “Wado” de Pedro, who was the first to publicize the letter with the “resignation available” that unleashed the crisis in the Government.

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Massa; the Secretary General of the Presidency, Julio Vitobello; the chief of presidential advisers, Juan Manuel Olmos; and the first lady, Fabiola Yañez.

The new members of the Cabinet will be sworn in on Monday at 4:00 p.m. at Government House.

