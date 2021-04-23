President Alberto Fernández resumed his role as professor and this Friday gave a Political Law class by Zoom for students of one of the dependent schools of the National University of La Plata (UNLP).

“For a teacher, teaching it’s like entering an oasis in the desert. It is a time where one withdraws from the everyday and feels that he can not teach the other but put doubts to him so that he thinks, reflects and he realizes the importance of some things that are inconsequential around there, “the president told about 30 fifth-year students from the Rafael Hernández National School, in a class that lasted 40 minutes.

Speaking to Télam, the director of the school, Ana García Munitis, explained that “within the framework of a fifth-year Political Law class, today the guest was the President of the Nation, Alberto Fernández.”

“I had the pleasure of welcoming you to the National College of the National University of La Plata accompanied by Carolina González, the course teacher, and we see this as something of great value since this subject is taught at school from the return of democracy in the period of normalization of our university, “said the teacher.

The Rafael Hernández National School is located on streets 1 and 49 and is one of the four secondary schools dependent on the National University of La Plata, together with the Víctor Mercante High School, the Fine Arts Baccalaureate and the Agrarian School “MC and NL Inchausti “.

In March 2020, Alberto Fernández resumed his role as a professor at the UBA. Photo: Twitter

Fernández is a professor in the chair of Crime Theory and Penalty System of the UBA Law School. In March of last year, in the middle of the pandemic, he resumed his role and gave a virtual class. He gave, by Zoom, a course on the subject Theory of Crime and Penalty Systems for more than 30 students.

President teaches law classes since 1985 and now he is in charge of the subject of Crime Theory.

Last week, the head of state announced the suspension of face-to-face classes in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires (AMBA), within the framework of the new restrictions to face the rise in infections by Covid-19. The measure caused a series of crossings between the Nation and the City.

With information from Télam