03/10/2025 at 3:10 p.m.





















Within the huge trusted undercut that people who take the relevant decisions in Sevillaat least it can be said that they have tried to surround or, rather, have delivered departments of a tremendous weight, such as the direction of the first … Team, to sensible people. With better or worse days, but they always look for success in their work. Without putting absurd medals. They can pull certain topics to explain what they do not dare (from doors out), but the level in this sense is what it is. Another issue is the professional level in general that can be offered in a position of responsibility, such as Sevilla coach. In the long -term look. If you give them to lead a project (supposedly serious) as the nerve. García Pimienta gives me one of lime and another of sand. When I understand a decision or a bet, suddenly I change my way with a deplorable game, its players and their own match leadership. The positive part of the balance is that it seems to learn from mistakes. It is only necessary to compare the parties to The Mallorca and the Real.

Here you can point out that in San Sebastián He had a little more bench. TRUE. Fresh legs and know how to give it to the partner. Fundamental. And not just that. Sevilla wasted time every time the real chained two attacks in a few minutes. Break their rhythm. Make them see that they were not going to even get a point for the tie. He took the game a bit, to stay the ball in a rival field, forcing him to run behind her. The step back without another argument is not worth a team with the ash at the top of the Sevillists. Hanging from the crossbar is loaded by the devil for a long time for Sevilla. And the coach’s plan was perfect in that regard. He even made a replacement in the lengthening! It seems of Perogrulo, but before the Mallorca that other formula of stopping the encounter did. There is no evil for a hundred years. Pepper is also taking the air to Sevilla. It has taken longer than expected, with a valley that could have cost him more than a disgust. He is standing again.

It still seems like a technician who adapts to what he has and who has banished certain more dynamic football ideas due to lack of resources. They have even told me that there are those who compare it to Julen Lopetegui. Julen’s good would have cried with the technical level of this center of the field. To get out of the mud you have to know what one faces. It is likely that the similarity will focus on that Seville well armed and uncomfortable as a visitor. Winning matches for a minimum glue at the precise moment. Taking advantage of that dismissal that Seville did not have. How many more points would Sevillists have without those individual and childish errors? Countless But all clubs regret at the end of the season. Without a scoring striker, placing Sevilla at the gates of Europe is at least applause. No closed ovation, but Palmadita on the back. He still has the most important. His management in these two months will say if Sevilla has a coach for more years. Just as young players (and not so young) learn every day, coaches must also recognize their hobbies and force the machine outside their comfort zone. The coach is not as bad as his detractors point out. Not even the template as disastrous as Víctor Orta’s haters claim. Pepper gives balance within an unbalanced Sevilla. Where? The balance or the imbalance? There is nothing more to look.











