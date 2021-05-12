(Paris-Special Envoy) President Alberto Fernández decided to extend his European tour one more day and will depart from Rome for Buenos Aires on Saturday at noon (Italian time), 24 hours later than originally scheduled.

Until now, the president’s agenda culminated on Friday with the seminar at the Vatican, in which Minister Martín Guzmán will have a leading role linked to negotiations with the IMF.

However, the extension of the tour gives rise to the supposed face-to-face meeting that the head of state would have this Friday with Kristalina Georgieva, director of the IMF, in the Italian capital. In the official procession, the conclave was almost given as a fact.

On Thursday, Fernández will have an audience with Pope Francis in the Paul IV room of the Vatican. Later he will meet with the Italian Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, and with the president of that country, Sergio Mattarella.

The agenda in Paris

Meanwhile, this Wednesday the president will have lunch with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace.

After receiving the backing of the Portuguese Prime Minister, Antonio Costa, and the Spanish President, Pedro Sánchez, Fernández arrived in France on Tuesday afternoon. The main objective is to gain support for the key negotiation that the country has with the Paris Club.

The idea of ​​the Argentine delegation is to advance as much as possible (if not to close it) in a “bridge agreement” with that organization. It is that at the end of the month just over 2 billion dollars are due and the Government seeks to refinance that amount and postpone the payment while they negotiate with the IMF.

Before their meeting on Wednesday, Fernández gave strong support to the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, questioned in recent days, mainly from the harsh Kirchnerism.

“Martin has worked a lot on that and I think we are progressing well,” said Fernández.

The president held a meeting with French businessmen on Wednesday at the headquarters of the Argentine embassy in Paris, thus starting his official activity in France, the third leg of his tour of Europe.

According to official sources, the businessmen who attended the meeting -which lasted for an hour- were Arnaud Breuillac (Total), Laurent Dassault (Dassault), Eric Scotto (Akuo Energy), Christel Bories (Eramet), David Corchia (Total Eren ), Raphael Latz (Louis Dreyfus Company), Jean-Louis Girodolle (Lazard) and Facundo Etchebehere (Danone).

During the meeting, the president told the businessmen the reasons for his tour of Europe and “what he already spoke with (the first from Portugal, António) Costa and with (the president of the government of Spain, Pedro) Sánchez” , a source who was at the meeting told Télam.

Fernández had already met with these same eight businessmen in his previous stay in France, before the pandemic, in a meeting that had the participation of 30 leaders of the sector.

These are businessmen who already have investments in Argentina, and during the meeting “they talked about the situations of each business,” added the informant.

“Some are doing very well, such as Dassault, which has diversified wines, energy and businesses; and others are with particularities, such as Danone, which is a food company,” exemplified the source on the content of the businessmen’s speeches.

Last month these eight businessmen met in France with the Minister of the Economy, Martín Guzmán, on a tour he had made in Europe.

Guzmán also participated in the meeting; Foreign Minister Felipe Solá; and the Secretary General of the Presidency, Julio Vitobello.

