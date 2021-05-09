“The most interesting thing is that we are showing how a country can function without a President, especially in Argentina with a very strong presidential tradition”, reflects the historian Luis Alberto Romero, who makes a distinction with the past: “That Alberto Fernández, chief of staff, I don’t know to what extent he was audacious or was a skilled executor of an audacious person like Néstor Kirchner.”

Like sand in the hands, the presidential power slips away without any restraint, because Albertism from the beginning was a truncated project, despite the logical wishes of ministers, governors and leaders of orthodox Peronism who believed that with Fernández came a demand from the PJ.

“It is probable that Máximo Kirchner does more from the Buenos Aires PJ than Alberto from the presidency of the national PJ”, laments a historical Peronist leader who passed through various leaderships.

The Argentine presidential tradition It implies that society is clear about who is in charge. Not only do they demand it from Alberto Fernández. They also did it with Néstor Kirchner when he arrived at Balcarce 50 in 2003 and they received him with a poster sticker with the title “Eduardo Duhalde’s chirolita”. In a year and a half in office, he got rid of the Duhaldist ministers and won him in the 2005 legislative elections to stay with the Peronist boss. Dilemma solved.

The same happens to the Head of the Buenos Aires government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, who must deal with the shadow of Mauricio Macri or with the verbose challenge that Patricia Bullrich poses to him on a daily basis.

Is there a place for moderate profiles in politics? In the Front of All, definitely not. In Together for Change, it is anyone’s guess. In the Buenos Aires think tank they never tire of saying that in mid-term elections, like this year, society requires firm positions. But in the presidential elections, it tends towards more central, moderate expressions. This reading is supported by the triumphs of Macri in 2015 and Fernández in 2019.

“The most worrying thing are Alberto’s signs of weakness”, describes an official. One of the most serious, having handed over the head of someone as loyal and representative as Marcela Losardo in the Ministry of Justice. Nothing less than an outsider like Martín Soria, who received a ministry as a reward for his verbiage. Soria took office 40 days ago and despite announcing it never asked for a meeting with the members of the Supreme Court.

Another milestone is the break with Rodríguez Larreta who for Fernández was a key political ally because it allowed him not only to drive a wedge in the opposition but also to validate the presidential administration before society, as happened at the beginning of the pandemic. The president came to probe the mayor of Buenos Aires to expand this line of joint work and translate it into an economic agreement. Larretismo agreed, under the theory that it is not in anyone’s interest for the country to arrive in ruins by 2023 and willing to discuss it internally in Together for Change. Everything was ready for Alberto F. to sit at the head of a consensus table, but with the seal of the Frente de Todos and the support of Sergio Massa. But Cristina Kirchner’s no blew everything up. The thing is power is in the Instituto Patria although it is not always exercised by the vice president. Sometimes he is delegated to Máximo Kirchner or Axel Kicillof and in others, the political line emerges from the second lines of La Cámpora, to later be validated by Cristina.

Something like this probably happened with the non-resignation of Federico Basualdo, Undersecretary of Energy. That is another sign of weakness. The anger ended up being with the Ministry of Economy for the way it was communicated. But, shouldn’t it have been with La Cámpora because he rejected a decision made by the President along with Santiago Cafiero and Martín Guzmán, discrediting him?

Note to the Minister of Economy Martín Guzmán in Paris – Photo: Noel Smart

That weakness was exposed in the photo of the Ensenada event that Alberto shared with Cristina and Sergio Massa. When “unity” is declared, it is because there is no unity.

What was clear is that with the Basualdo case, The Cámpora moved further away from Alberto Fernández to get closer to Sergio Massa. “Sergio today is our best ally”, they affirm, to the detriment, of course, of the President. The last thing they valued Massa was the connection with Democratic Senator Gregory Meeks, head of the Foreign Relations Committee of the US House of Representatives, who a week after meeting with the head of the Renewal Front sent a message to Biden: “We must get involved. The United States should do more to find a long-term solution for Argentina in the debt restructuring talks. “

The newspaper El País de España -in its international version, not local-, spoke of “the inability of President Alberto Fernández to remove an undersecretary ”. Furthermore, he agrees – like Luis Alberto Romero – that “what the public found was that the president of Argentina does not have enough power to fire a simple undersecretary. Alberto Fernández was, once again, in a position of weakness ”. With that reflection in tow, the President will arrive in Spain this Tuesday.

It is a European tour to gather the support of Spain, France, Portugal and Italy for the negotiations with the IMF. He will be accompanied by Martín Guzmán. It will not be easy for Alberto F. to explain what the true role of Cristina Kirchner is. How is it possible to establish agreements with the Argentine government when its compliance is not clear if it does not pass through Cristina’s authorization? To top the expertise of Foreign Minister Felipe Sola nor does it help to build a supposed Argentine foreign policy strategy. Solá still does not differentiate the partisan language of the diplomat, full of subtleties, gestures and commitments.

Joe Biden was a new sign of presidential weakness. Argentina’s need to obtain vaccines and obtain part of the 60 million doses that the United States has left over, culminated in praise to the point of calling the Democratic leader “Juan Domingo Biden” on behalf of Alberto and Cristina.

Perhaps in the context of the pandemic and because of the role assumed by the State in the world, Biden and other European leaders are likely to be more Peronist than the Peronists who ruled Argentina from 1983 to today. In those countries, poverty is not 42%, nor does half of the population receive social plans.

Look also

